“Shaken me to my core”: Vandalized Asheville Charlie Kirk tribute billboard triggers divided reactions online

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A billboard commemorating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in Asheville, North Carolina has recently been at the center of controversy after an image surfaced online that allegedly showed the billboard defaced with anti-fascist graffiti.

The images went viral across social media, with no independent verification, and have evoked a swirl of intense debate and emotion across the political landscape.

The billboard, said to have been put up in Kirk’s memory following his murderous shooting in Utah last month, advertised a quote attributed to him, reading, “The blood of the martyr is the seed of the Church.”

It was claimed that white spray paint crossed over the board with “Smash fascism, stand up, fight back,” appearing to cover up a vast majority of what the billboard said, causing anger among Kirk’s supporters, while others doubted the legitimacy of the image. One user on X wrote:

"This has shaken me to my core. I can't believe this would have happened here in Asheville NC. I knew things were bad, but even still... I had hope that things weren't as bad as they seemed."

This has shaken me to my core.



I can't believe this would have happened here in Asheville NC.



I knew things were bad, but even still... I had hope that things weren't as bad as they seemed.



I was wrong. I was so wrong.



They destroyed a billboard honoring Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/duM9qK5jGT — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 16, 2025

"This is absolutely heartbreaking and infuriating... This isn’t dialogue—it’s destruction. When will we learn to respect differing views without resorting to this?" another questioned.

"How do you guys do sh*t like this and expect people to want to vote blue. I wouldn’t want to associate with people like this," an internet user remarked.

"Charlie Kirk was no Fascist or even close. Those that vandalized that billboard have more fascist values than Charlie ever did," a user stated.

On the other hand, some people were in support of the graffiti stating that Charlie Kirk was a fascist and dangerous to the society.

"I approve of this message," one user wrote.

"Just because you ignore the vile sh*t he said doesn’t mean he didn’t say it. Y’all gaslight too much. The other side has figured you out. And they don’t like it," another added.

""blood of the martyrs" Charlie Kirk is not a f**king martyr It's a shame that he died the way he did, violence is not the answer," remarked a user.