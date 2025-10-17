“Shaken me to my core”: Vandalized Asheville Charlie Kirk tribute billboard triggers divided reactions online
A tribute billboard for Charlie Kirk in Asheville, North Carolina, was allegedly vandalized with anti-fascist graffiti, sparking intense online debate and highlighting deep political divisions across the U.S.
Friday 10/17/2025 at 7:26AM EDT
Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
A billboard commemorating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in Asheville, North Carolina has recently been at the center of controversy after an image surfaced online that allegedly showed the billboard defaced with anti-fascist graffiti.
The images went viral across social media, with no independent verification, and have evoked a swirl of intense debate and emotion across the political landscape.
The billboard, said to have been put up in Kirk’s memory following his murderous shooting in Utah last month, advertised a quote attributed to him, reading, “The blood of the martyr is the seed of the Church.”
It was claimed that white spray paint crossed over the board with “Smash fascism, stand up, fight back,” appearing to cover up a vast majority of what the billboard said, causing anger among Kirk’s supporters, while others doubted the legitimacy of the image. One user on X wrote:
"This has shaken me to my core. I can't believe this would have happened here in Asheville NC. I knew things were bad, but even still... I had hope that things weren't as bad as they seemed."
"Just because you ignore the vile sh*t he said doesn’t mean he didn’t say it. Y’all gaslight too much. The other side has figured you out. And they don’t like it," another added.
""blood of the martyrs" Charlie Kirk is not a f**king martyr It's a shame that he died the way he did, violence is not the answer," remarked a user.
Donald Trump awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on his 32nd birthday
On October 14, 2025, what would have been Charlie Kirk's 32nd birthday, President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as part of a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
Kirk, who was a conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed last month while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, accepted the award and gave an emotional speech thanking Trump for honoring her husband's legacy and vowing to carry on his work.
NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Charlie Kirk is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award a civilian can receive.
Trump called Charlie Kirk a “fearless warrior for liberty” and “an American patriot” and said he was killed “for speaking truth.” The president remarked that he cut short a diplomatic trip to Israel and Egypt so that he could be at the ceremony. Among the attendees was the Argentine president Javier Milei.
"We’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber," Donald Trump said during his speech.
The occasion also coincided with the Trump administration's notification to revoke the visas of six foreigners for mocking Kirk's killing. In closing, Erika Kirk stated that she intends to carry on her husband's legacy, which she described as "a mighty work."