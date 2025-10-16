Who was Rabbi Moshe Hauer married to? All about Orthodox Union’s executive VP as he passes away

Rebbetzin Mindi and Rabbi Moshe Hauer in 2023 (Image via X/OrthodoxUnion)

Orthodox Union (OU) announced the death of its executive vice president, Rabbi Moshe Hauer, on Wednesday, October 15. Jewish News Syndicate reported that the 60-year-old suffered a heart attack at his Baltimore home on Tuesday, during the Shemini Atzeret holiday.

Rabbi Hauer is survived by his wife, Rebbetzin Mindi, and their children and grandchildren. According to The Jewish Vues magazine, the religious leader grew up in Montreal, Canada, but most of his immediate family members reside in Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, and Jerusalem.

According to Genaleph.org, Rabbi Moshe’s spouse, Rebbetzin Mindi Hauer, teaches Chumash to adults at the Baltimore-based Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary & College (WITS). As a faculty member, she also serves as an instructor at the WITS’ Machon Ohr Yehudis.

At the same time, Rebbetzin Mindi has spoken on parenting issues, in addition to participating in multiple podcasts and interviews. Previously, she served as the shul Rebbetzin for 26 years, when Rabbi Hauer was the senior Rabbi of the Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion (BJSZ) Congregation in Baltimore.

After a 26-year-long tenure at the Orthodox synagogue in Baltimore, the Jewish religious scholar joined OU and remained its executive VP until his death in October 2025.

Rabbi Moshe Hauer headed communal-oriented efforts at Orthodox Union after joining it in 2020

As previously mentioned, the Montreal native served as the spiritual leader of BJSZ Congregation for 26 years before vacating his position in April 2020. The Baltimore Rabbi became the executive VP of OU, one of the largest Orthodox Jewish organizations in the US, the same month. While serving as an author on the union’s blog, Hauer headed its communal-oriented efforts.

According to OU.org, apart from serving as the organization’s rabbinic leader, the Rav was also its primary spokesperson and professional religious and policy leader. According to his OU and BJSZ’s profiles, during his time at the Baltimore synagogue:

“[Rabbi Moshe Hauer] was active in local communal leadership in many areas, with an emphasis on education, children-at-risk, and social service organizations serving the Jewish community.”

With tears in our eyes and hearts breaking, we share the devastating news of the loss of our beloved brother, rabbi, partner, friend, and Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt”l.



Rabbi Hauer was a true talmid chacham, a master teacher and communicator, the voice of… pic.twitter.com/iuArUTInWC — Orthodox Union (@OrthodoxUnion) October 16, 2025

Rabbi Hauer was one of the founding editors of the Klal Perspectives, an online journal focused on the Orthodox Jewish community. After his passing, OU paid tribute to him in a statement that read:

“Rabbi Hauer was a true talmid chacham, a master teacher and communicator, the voice of Torah to the Orthodox community and the voice of Orthodoxy to the world. He personified what it means to be a Torah Jew and took nothing more seriously than his role of sharing the joy of Jewish life with our community and beyond.”

OU extended its condolences to Rabbi Hauer’s family and asked the readers to join it in remembering the late religious scholar. Agudath Israel of America also mourned the death of the late Orthodox Union executive VP.