How tall is Toosii? Height and more about TikTok rapper set to play basketball at Syracuse

Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@toosii)

Rapper Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger is in the news lately, and no, not for a new single but more so due to his return to sports. Known for chart topping songs like “Favorite Song,” the artist said that he has committed to play Division I football for his hometown school, Syracuse University.

As his sports dreams attract public interest, fans have recently resurfaced a long-standing query about the rapper, relating to how tall he actually is. Toosii’s height has become a popular topic among fans, thanks to his own jokes and statements online. In a 2021 X post he wrote:

"Ok i’m 5”8 but if i stand on my money i’m how tall?"

ok i’m 5”8 but if i stand on my money i’m how tall? — Toosii (@toosii2x) June 4, 2021

The post inspired some lighthearted speculation about whether he truly stands at 5’8” or is rounding up. The topic was revisited recently when he sat down with The Angie Martinez Show, on which Martinez asked him about the mystery of his height.

In the interview, Toosii said that he often does not match online listings. When Martinez inquired via Google, the search engine tagged him at 5'7”, a claim Toosii instantly dismissed.

“Google says I’m 5’7… They be lying... I'm 5'8," he added.

He said he’s 5’8” and that he could still grow more - “If you see me in two years, I might be like 5' 10.” Martinez teased him about having a “height complex,” but Toosii disagreed at the suggestion, noting that 5’7” is an average height.

Toosii returns to sports

Prior to becoming a famous musician, Toosii was raised in Syracuse, New York and later relocated to North Carolina where he played football at the high school level.

In 2024 and 2025, he coyly suggested that he was working to return to the sport multiple times, with videos of workouts and campus visits to Duke, Maryland and Sacramento State.

This year, he finally got around to making it official. The 25-year-old revealed he has committed to playing football for Syracuse, achieving his long-time mission to become the first multi-platinum recording artist to compete in Division I.

COMMITTED 🙏🏽 For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank… pic.twitter.com/WUNyvFV4KV — Toosii (@toosii2x) December 1, 2025

He is ranked as a wide receiver, according to recruiting site Rivals, and reports have him in the 2026 recruiting class. His commitment was supposedly influenced in part by Syracuse head coach Fran Brown.

While NCAA rules prohibit Syracuse from commenting on prospective athletes, Toosii’s pronouncement has received attention. The Orange were 3–9 last season, but the injection of a high-profile athlete, one who brings millions of followers from Instagram and TikTok, has provided hope for future prospects.