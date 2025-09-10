What happened to Rio Foster? GoFundMe for LA Angels prospect raises over $47,000 following accident

Los Angeles Angels Minor Leaguer, Rio Foster, was critically injured in a single-car crash in Richland, WA on Friday, September 5 [Representational Image] (Image via Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Rio Foster, a Los Angeles Angels prospect, was recently involved in a car accident, the team confirmed via MLB.com.

According to The Athletic, the Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder is in a critical condition after the vehicular crash. The Dust Devils, an Angels’ High-A affiliate, also shared a statement about Foster while announcing the cancellation of its Friday game against the Hillsboro Hops. The team said:

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries. Tonight's game against the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled.”

The accident happened on Friday, September 5, around 2:00 am, according to the Richland Police Department (RPD). The authorities revealed that the incident was “initially reported as a vehicle versus pedestrian injury.” The RPD patrol officers who responded to the scene concluded it was a single-car crash.

According to the Richland Police, two of the four occupants of the car were ejected, while no pedestrian was involved. The authorities confirmed that two of the passengers suffered critical injuries. The vehicle reportedly hit a fence and then a power pole. The collision caused the car to roll over, per RPD.

The police reported that the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol. He and the other three occupants were rushed to the hospital by the first responders, while the case was investigated as a DUI Vehicular Assault. Richland Police Department provided an update on Friday evening:

“The driver of the vehicle involved in this collision was recently released from the hospital and booked into the Benton County Jail. Ashante Sanders-Jackson (23 years old) is currently being held on three counts of Vehicular Assault.”

After the accident, a fundraiser was also launched in a bid to support the Angels Minor Leaguer financially.

GoFundMe raises over $47,000 as the community rallies to support Rio Foster

The team also makes the following statement:

Athens, Georgia-based Iris Cleveland launched a fundraiser after the Dust Devils outfielder got severely injured in an accident on Friday morning. The GoFundMe campaign organizer shared that Rio Foster occupied the backseat when the vehicle crashed. He was one of the two passengers who were ejected after the collision. Cleveland shared:

“[Rio Foster] suffers from a traumatic brain injury along with skull and facial fractures and remains in critical condition although he is stable.”

Iris Cleveland revealed that Rio had a brain surgery and will need to undergo more procedures and physiotherapy in the upcoming months. The organizer mentioned Foster being named the Northwest League Player of the Month on Thursday, before the accident happened. Cleveland added:

“Rio is the most humble, kind and respectful young man and this is the most unfortunate circumstance. He worked so hard to get to where he is today, and was on fire these past fews weeks.”

The organizer encouraged the readers to pray for Rio and added:

“Rio is not in his home state and we are trying to get him back home with his mom and family, but also make sure he has everything he needs medical wise. Anything helps and is so greatly appreciated.”

The campaign, launched with a goal of $75,000, has already raised over $47,000 within two days of launch. Over 350 people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign as of this writing.