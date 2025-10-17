What did Cardi B say about the cost of living in the US? Senator Martin Heinrich backs rapper's claims and calls out Trump's administration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cardi B was recently live on Instagram, where she addressed the growing inflation in the US, when she was sharing with her fans about an incidence where she was trying to help a friend out in finding an apartment in NYC.

Cardi B apologized for asking fans to buy her album in this economy: "I didn't realize how quickly they raised the rent prices. And I'm out here asking y'all to buy my album and shit. I'm so sorry, y'all ... when I was looking at those rent prices, I was so fucking disgusted." pic.twitter.com/m4yxTG9YqI — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) October 16, 2025

Because all the apartments in NYC were all very expensive, the Bongos rapper then suggested that her friend pick one in Bronx. However, upon research, Cardi realized that rents of apartmnets have skyrocketed in her hometown as well. Cardi said on the live session:

"Yo, why I go on StreetEasy and I start to look for apartments in the Bronx for them. Yo, why rent for them is so expensive? How the f**k is rent so expensive in the most f**kin’ cheapest borough?"

The Please Me rapper then went on to apologize to her fans for asking them to purchase her album in this economy, saying:

"I don’t know how people are surviving. I am so sorry for asking y’all to buy my album and this is how the economy is right now, that the rent is so f**king high and crazy in the Bronx, no matter where. I am so sorry."

Cardi, who campaigned in support of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential campain, then went on to mention the Trump administration in her chat, saying that if she brought the issue of rising rents up with them, she'd hear something like "suck it up" in response. The rapper continued:

"You know what I don’t like? I don’t like that there’s a lot of single people, there’s a lot of students, there’s a lot of people that are working nine-to-five and because they’re working they don’t get no help from the government. I always hated that."

Senator Martin Heinrich reacts to Cardi B saying the cost of living is too high:



“[Cardi B] is right. And it’s not just rent that’s going up–costs are rising across the board […] this administration is making your life more expensive and Republicans in Congress aren’t doing… pic.twitter.com/B7bs4toj77 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2025

Cardi B's statement drew the attention of Senator Martin Heinrich. The New Mexico representative issued a statement agreeing with the rapper, adding that the Trump administration was making life more expensive for all citizens, and nothing was being done to stop it in the Congress.



Cardi B featured on the cover of Paper Magazine's latest issue

DIVINE MOTHER 🙏🏽 Thank you for having me @papermagazine pic.twitter.com/J0vd9IRM5z — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 14, 2025

Cardi B's rant about rising rents in the US comes days after the rapper appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine's latest issues.

The mother-of-three, who is pregnant for the fourth time, was asked about her emotional and mental state as she handled her pregnancy alongside the new album, to which she said:

"I'm just letting time flow right now. It’s my fourth kid, so I’m already used to it. But I feel like, definitely this week, my mother warrior came out. I was fighting for my kids. This week I showed the world that I will get the most nasty about mine, and it was, it felt so weird, because I never had to get that nasty for my kids."

Cardi's Little Miss Drama tour, which suppports her sophomore album released last month, will kick off in February next year.