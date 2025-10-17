Walmart x OpenAi Instant Checkout: Collaboration details, ChatGPT update, and more explored

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart is teaming up with OpenAI to boost its online shopping options. They're adding a feature called Instant Checkout to ChatGPT. This lets people who shop at Walmart or Sam’s Club buy items through ChatGPT, which might make shopping easier. Stripe will process the payments, and Walmart will get the sale amount after a processing fee is deducted. Right now, it works for buying one item at a time, but Walmart wants to add support for shopping carts and more stores later. They haven’t shared when Instant Checkout will launch.

The feature lets shoppers explore Walmart’s range of items, like clothes, snacks, and entertainment products, all within the chat interface. Fresh groceries are left out at first because people tend to buy them.

Daniel Danker, Walmart’s executive vice president of AI, product, and design, said (via foodandwine.com) this move gives Walmart a chance to connect with customers wherever they are. He explained that the goal is to make things easier for shoppers using a system Walmart calls agentic commerce. This AI-powered model aims to predict and adapt to shopping patterns, creating a smarter way to shop.

How Walmart uses AI to improve product recommendations and dynamic pricing

Using AI in shopping changes more than just convenience. Suggesting products well is vital when it relates to allergies, diets, or religious needs. Bad recommendations risk losing customer trust, showing how essential accuracy is in automated systems. AI tools rely on product data to work, so big retailers with detailed systems might gain the upper hand, which could shift how smaller brands are seen in the market.

Real-time price changes and automated updates can make consumer costs more unpredictable. Tools like electronic shelf labels already used by stores like Walmart and Kroger might allow AI to adjust prices according to demand. This could change the usual patterns of sales or deals during certain seasons.

How grocery stores and buying habits could change

Using AI systems to handle ordering and inventory jobs could alter what store employees do. They might spend more time on tasks like logistics or stocking instead of helping customers. This shift might make things run more smoothly, but it could mean fewer chances to explore items or connect with them in person. Personalized suggestions based on previous buys make shopping faster, but might make it harder to discover unique, local, or seasonal products, reducing the variety people see.

Even with these shifts, grocery stores still act as places for everyday activities and meeting others. Some customers might prefer automated shopping, but plenty will still appreciate shopping face-to-face.

The Instant Checkout option takes an initial step in creating a future where shopping feels both more customized and automated. It combines the speed of AI technology with the old-school shopping experience. In the long run, this way of shopping might change how people approach it, focusing on simple, habit-based ease and altering the flow of grocery visits.