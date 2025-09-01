What happened at Indianapolis Walmart? Employee speaks out after viral attack

A Walmart store (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A video of a Walmart employee being attacked is going viral on social media platforms. The incident occurred on August 29, 2025, at a Walmart store located on Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis.

The employee, identified as Tikerra Hicks, came back from the restroom when a group of women started beating her up. The viral video showed that one other employee tried to hold back the attacker. However, the mob continued to punch and kick Hicks.

Tikerra Hicks told Fox News that a few years ago, one of her friends accused her other friend of r*pe. Hicks claimed that she was not involved in the alleged r*pe as she did not "protect" nor "defend" that friend who reportedly committed the crime.

The Walmart employee shared that she was receiving calls from the female friend for the last few days, but Hicks could not understand why she was attacked on Friday.

"I just hear, 'There she go' and then boom on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me... [The alleged rape] have nothing to do with me. I wasn't there to protect him. And I wasn't there to defend him either," the employee stated.

Tikerra Hicks claimed she never spoke to any police officers after the altercation, and the supermarket chain allegedly suspended her after the fight.

An eyewitness to the viral Walmart fight shared his thoughts

Kind Butler told Fox News on Friday that the entire group of people attacked Tikerra Hicks immediately after seeing her. They did not try to talk to her.

"It was instantly on site... There wasn’t any questioning, no anything. Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up," King Butler stated.

A spokesperson from the supermarket chain told the Daily Mail on August 31, 2025, that the violence at the store was "unacceptable," and they were grateful to the police officers for their prompt response and handling of the situation.

The spokesperson did not mention Tikerra Hicks's reported suspension.

"The violence that occurred at our store on Friday was unacceptable. We appreciate police for acting quickly," they stated.

Meanwhile, two Walmart employees were arrested in Connecticut

Shelly Alam and Robert McLaughlin, the two employees of the chain's store in Naugatuck, Connecticut, were arrested on August 28, 2025, after fighting with two customers.

Two customers, one of whom was disabled, were shopping at the outlet when they requested that Alam assist them with their shopping. Shelly Alam got into a verbal argument with them and allegedly insulted the disabled person.

When the customer demanded to see the store's manager, Robert McLaughlin, another employee intervened and hit them on their head. Robert was charged with third-degree assault, and Shelly was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit assault.

Both of them were released on $5,000 bonds and are scheduled for a court appearance on September 24, 2025. It is unknown whether Alam and McLaughlin are still working at the Naugatuck Walmart.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the viral attack at the Indianapolis Walmart.