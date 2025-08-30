Is the Henry Hammer Morrison Walmart story true? Viral claim debunked

Walmart was blocked from all the sides by the group of bikers (Image via Getty)

Reports of a bikers’ group called Road Warriors Motorcycle Club shutting down a Walmart outlet have been trending online for some time. The rumors emerged from a few Facebook posts shared by pages such as Commonsense and Wild Bikes over the last two days.

The rumor claimed that the group’s protest was a result of a situation where an individual, who was 89 years old, had to reportedly “crawl on the floor” to get his change that was spilled below.

Notably, netizens have also been reacting to the posts, with a few people praising the act. The posts included a photo where the members of the Road Warriors Motorcycle Club were spotted saluting the elderly military veteran.

The same story was later shared by Bikers Byte on their official website.







The news has been revealed to be fake, as other popular outlets have not reported any incident so far, as reported by Snopes on August 29, 2025.

The exact source from which the rumor was obtained remains unknown, as of this writing.

On the other hand, the AI-detection website Hive Moderation claimed that there was a very high possibility of the image being created through AI.

Moreover, the same image used by a few Facebook posts reportedly featured a watermark of Google Gemini in the bottom-right corner.

Furthermore, the faces of some bikers also appeared distorted at the same time alongside a text on the military veteran’s cap that could not be understood by anyone.

Apart from that, the sign of Walmart also appeared with the wrong spelling in some posts.

Walmart’s manager had reportedly made fun of the customer

According to the Facebook posts discussing the Walmart incident, the security footage captured the entire alleged moment in which a man named Henry “Hammer” Morrison entered the store to purchase bread and milk.

However, he dropped his coins at the register, and his hands were shaking at the same time because of Parkinson’s.

The post claimed that the manager, reportedly named Derek, told the man to pick up the changes and also started laughing at the man.

Derek had allegedly shared the entire clip of the man on social media, which shows Henry trying to get his change from the floor by going on his knees.

The viral post claimed that the customer was the founder of a group called Road Warriors MC and was involved in many other activities, including raising funds for “wounded warriors.”

The post additionally stated that people were frustrated about an 89-year-old being treated as a medium of entertainment due to the viral video.

The post says that Henry gave up in the end and decided to leave the store without getting the change.

However, some customers were reportedly making fun of him, saying that he should prefer ordering everything online.

Furthermore, a cashier named Sarah was also fired from the job for trying to help the man. The post alleged that the manager attempted to stop the 17-year-old from assisting the man in any manner, and while Sarah confronted the manager in response, she lost her job.

The incident led to a protest organized by hundreds of bikers who blocked all sides of the Walmart building, and a few moments later, the police arrived at the spot along with crew members of the local news channels.

The protest demanded the firing of Derek, the rehiring of Sarah, an apology to Henry, and a donation of $50,000 to an organization named Wounded Warrior Project.

The post says that Henry also appeared at the same place shortly, and the entire group of bikers gave him a salute.

The post also stated that although all the demands were reportedly fulfilled, there was no celebration for the same.

While the viral claims have been revealed to be false, Walmart has not shared any response to the viral rumor, as of this writing.