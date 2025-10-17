Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 17, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

On October 17, 2025, Friday, Jeopardy! presented its audience with an intriguing science question for the Final Jeopardy round.

In 1930, physicist Wolfgang Pauli proposed a mysterious particle. It was found in 1956 after decades of speculation and study. This scientific question should be answered "What is the neutrino?" This milestone in physics shows how scientific theories have evolved and how we study invisible phenomena.



Wolfgang Pauli proposed the neutrino, an undetectable particle, to explain the beta decay energy differences. Scientists noticed that this process emitted energy that did not match energy conservation. Pauli proposed that a "neutron," an undetectable particle, was responsible for the missing energy. Years later, "neutrino" was coined, and the Cowan-Reines experiment confirmed its existence in 1956. The discovery transformed particle physics and led to the study of neutrinos' role in cosmic events.

Glimpses of Jeopardy episode, October 17, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

The October 17, 2025, episode began with a dynamic round. Participants were introduced to categories with questions testing a wide range of knowledge. Competitors proved their knowledge of science and history throughout the round.

Double Jeopardy Round

In Double Jeopardy, the stakes increased. With point values doubled, contestants could make up for mistakes. Contestants had to think quickly and critically about harder questions.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy round on October 17, 2025, presented a tough challenge for the contestants.



The clue was in the category, 20th Century Science.

Clue: Calling it “a particle that cannot be detected”, physicist Wolfgang Pauli 1st proposed this in 1930; it was detected in 1956

Correct response: What is the neutrino?

Jeopardy! contestant profiles

Cindy Del Rosario



Denver hospice and palliative care nurse Cindy Del Rosario brought her compassion and intelligence to Jeopardy! Cindy has a unique blend of analytical and emotional intelligence from UC Berkeley's mathematics program. Her calm, methodical approach to the game came from her end-of-life care career. Her Jeopardy! performance showed her ability to stay calm while answering difficult questions. Cindy's policy and practice experience made her stand out, and her strategic play won the day.

Sondra Venable

Sondra Venable, a New Orleans standardized patient, is an artist and academic. Sondra's captivating calligraphy combines art and intellect. While on Jeopardy!, she role-played a standardized patient to train healthcare professionals. Sondra challenged the contestants with her attention to detail and ability to combine precision and creativity. She played with poise, but not enough to win this game.

Dargan Ware

Consumer protection attorney Dargan Ware from Bessemer, Alabama, is also a writer. Dargan brought intelligence and storytelling to Jeopardy! with a law degree from the University of Alabama and a love of writing. His truck driving and writing experience made him a memorable contestant. Dargan showed his smarts by answering questions strategically, but despite his background and skills, he lost this episode.

Jeopardy!'s October 17, 2025, episode was an intellectual display. Cindy Del Rosario, Sondra Venable, and Dargan Ware showed their knowledge on many topics, each with their own perspective. The Final Jeopardy neutrino answer was a highlight, but viewers must wait to see who wins this episode. Tonight on the local network, Jeopardy! will reveal the winner.