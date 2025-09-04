What is the Rolling Ray and Beyoncé story? Pop icon's fans pay tribute as reports of former passing away go viral

Rolling Ray was spotted speaking about Beyoncé in a viral video (Image via Getty)

Musician Rolling Ray, 28, has recently passed away. The cause of death has not been revealed by any of Ray’s family members, and it was initially confirmed by his mother, Sazola Nay, through Facebook. While the post has been removed, screenshots have been going viral everywhere.

Notably, Rolling also shared a close connection with Beyoncé over the years. In April 2024, Ray revealed that he received something from the singer and actress, in a post shared on X, which reads:

“My fave Beyoncé PR moment is her sending Rolling Ray an Ivy Park Box with the handwritten note: “I’m just checking up on you like I always do.””

The news of Rolling Ray’s demise arrives almost a year after he spoke up about his breathing problems in an Instagram post.

He said at the time that he was taken to the hospital in 2024 and also expressed gratitude to the staff members of the Howard Memorial Hospital.

Ray was additionally taken to the ICU after his breathing issues took a worse turn, as it was slowing down at one point.

However, he later discovered that he was suffering from pneumonia and a nonspecific blood infection.

Meanwhile, the deleted post of Sazola Ray featured her saying that her son was no more and continued:

“I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road… Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest… Only God Knows.”

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of various posts on X, which included a glimpse of Sazola’s Facebook statement, to pay tribute to Ray.

One of them stated that everything that Ray did with the English language will never be forgotten by anyone.

“What he did with the English language can never be undone. R.i.p. Legend”, @blkgrlacid wrote .

Another person expressed grief over the fact that Rolling Ray was supposed to celebrate his birthday a few days later. A few others refused to believe that the news was true.

Rolling Ray once spoke about Beyoncé in a popular TV show

As mentioned, Ray and Beyoncé knew each other for a long time. Following the former’s death, a video was obtained by @itsKARY_ on September 4, 2025, and shared the same on X, where Ray was spotted speaking about The Lion King star on a show titled Divorce Court.

The clip featured Judge Lynn Toler questioning Ray about whether Beyoncé bailed him out. Notably, Ray responded by saying:

“Beyonce knows all about me. Beyonce has my number. Man, Beyonce talks every now and then. She checks up on me when I got arrested. Beyonce was at my rescue like it was nothing. It was giving, yeah.”

Also known as Raymond Harper, he was active as a rapper and reality star over the years. He started his musical career almost ten years ago on SoundCloud and built a huge fan base with his singles such as Gun Action, Trap Going Crazy, and Thank You.

Rolling Ray’s biography on Legit says that he was reportedly dating a man named Roland, and the relationship was made public around four years ago. The duo was dating for almost eight months at the time.

While his mother was the one to confirm the news on Facebook, detailed information on Ray’s survivors remains unknown, as of this writing.