Why was Rolling Ray hospitalized? Health struggles explored as social media star dies at 28

Rolling Ray, an Instagram influencer, has reportedly passed away at 28 (Image via Instagram/@iamrollingray)

Raymond Harper, better known as Rolling Ray, has reportedly passed away, a day before his birthday.

The 28-year-old social media star’s cousin, Coolest Kishia, confirmed the heartbreaking news in multiple Facebook posts. Previously, a screenshot of an FB post from Rolling Ray’s mother, Shazola Nay, also surfaced on the internet.

The reported announcement from Nay read (via Marca):

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord.... I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road... Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest... Only God Knows.”

The cause of Harper’s demise remains undisclosed, but the Instagram influencer faced health scares multiple times in the past.

In 2024, Rolling Ray was hospitalized after facing breathing issues. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood infection.

It was not the first time Ray was hospitalized due to pneumonia. According to an Instagram post from September 2022, Ray was taken to the hospital a couple of days before he turned 26. Earlier that year, the influencer battled another ailment.

According to the Jasmine Brand, the Instagram star was hospitalized due to COVID-19 in 2022 and was in a coma for some time. Per Marca, he was also involved in a fire incident in 2021 and underwent surgery after suffering burns to his face, arms, and feet.

Rolling Ray opened up about his hospitalization due to breathing issues in August last year

Raymond Harper In an Instagram image carousel posted nine days before his 28th birthday, Harper shared a health update. He wrote:

“Around may & June my health was taking a turn for the worst. I was rushed from the ER to the ICU because my breathing was dropping rapidly. Went from ah 86 to 72, then after 3 days in the icu it dropped below ah 55 I was diagnosed with pneumonia & a bad blood infection. I kept screaming I can’t breathe.”

In the post, Rolling Ray acknowledged the support he received from his close ones and recounted waking up with a breathing tube in his throat. He claimed to be mad after being given a breathing tube, but mentioned “it was for the best & saved my life.”

Ray asserted that he recovered through the summer and looked forward to his birthday. He concluded:

“It wasn’t easy not being able to speak but it all worked out.! I thought I was gonna die yall. But I fought, not just for me but for my fans, family, friends & haters! Because it never gave dead! Awww purrrr! & now that the summer time is almost over & I spent most of my days healing, I’m looking forward to my birthday in 9 days! I let it all work out for the best! & I’m still alive! Thank you GOD! Major content is on the way.”

Rolling Ray’s cousin, Coolest Kishia, mourns his death in heartbreaking Facebook posts

After the screenshot of a post from Raymond Harper’s mother went viral, his cousin also confirmed his death on social media. Coolest Kishia shared multiple photos of Rolling Ray and wrote on Facebook:

“I f***ng hate it here why cuz 💔💔why u leave me like this 💔 my favorite 💔how can I heal from this pain 💔💔💔ray ray I love you.”

In another FB post, Kishia wrote:

“I am sitting in my room with tears rolling down my cheeks 💔💔 I am so heart broken 💔 I don’t have words for this right know u are my favorite cousinnnnwhy u dogged me like this 💔💔”

She also shared multiple Facebook Stories dedicated to Rolling Ray and continued praying for him in subsequent posts.