How did Rolling Ray end up in a wheelchair? Social media star known for viral Divorce Court appearance passes away at 28

(L-R) Lumuel Plummer, Bobby Lytes, Rolling Ray, Jason Lee and Jason Tolbert attend the Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purr" Los Angeles Premiere Screening at Regal North Hollywood on August 21, 2022 in North Hollywood, California (Image via Getty)

The sudden death of reality TV star Raymond “Rolling Ray” Harper at the age of 28 has left his fans and followers in shock. The news of Ray’s death was announced by his mother Shazola Nay on September 3, who took to social media to share that her son had passed away. Fans have been sharing condolences on social media ever since the news of Ray’s death broke.

Ray, who became famous after his appearance on MTV's Catfish: Trolls, was also known for appearing on Divorce Court and Bobby I Love U, Purrr. Ray, who used a wheelchair, suffered from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 3.

As per the website of Cleveland Clinic, SMA is a genetic neuromuscular disease which leads to a progressive deterioration of muscles.

During a conversation with I Got Time Today, Ray shared the initial prognosis given to him by doctors and said,

“At first they said I was going to die at 14 years old, years ago. The doctor was wrong, they told my mom that I was going to die 14 but you know science changed and doctors are not always right.”

Rolling Ray mother has confirmed on facebook has passed away :/ I’m so sick https://t.co/bj7RV6VjOJ pic.twitter.com/yVAvegy4Hz — Muggy Mugshot (@CoochieBeating) September 4, 2025

Rolling Ray suffered a health scare a year ago

In 2024, Rolling Ray took to Instagram to open up his time at the Howard University Hospital, where he was taken to the ER when he began suffering from breathing problems.

Bravely sharing his account of the time, Ray wrote that he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Ray stated,

“Took me sometime to address this but am mentally prepared now. Around may & June my health was taking a turn for the worst. I was rushed from the ER to the ICU because my breathing was dropping rapidly. Went from ah 86 to 72, then after 3 days in the icu it dropped below ah 55 I was diagnosed with pneumonia & a bad blood infection. I kept screaming I can’t breathe. I don’t think I’ll make it to see Mother’s Day.”

Ray had also shared a video clip of himself wearing an oxygen mask, and also shared photographs of himself in a hospital bed.

In his length post, Ray thanked his friends and loved ones who supported him through the health scare. Ray also candidly shared how terrifying it was to have a breathing tube inserted, and added,

“It never supposed to gave a breathing tube but it was for the best & saved my life. I was immediately put on meds that kept me dazzed out!…Lord knows that breathing tube was the worst since it made me not be able to speak.”

Sharing that during medical emergency he was not sure he would survive, Ray went on to describe his healing process, and wrote,

“I thought I was gonna die yall. But I fought, not just for me but for my fans, family, friends & haters! Because it never gave dead!…& now that the summer time is almost over & I spent most of my days healing, I’m looking forward to my birthday in 9 days! I let it all work out for the best! & I’m still alive! Thank you GOD!”

Aside from the health scare, Rolling Ray survived an accidental fire at his home caused by a cigarette, as per his conversation with I Got Time Today.

In the incident, Ray suffered burns on his leg and face. Ray also told I Got Time Today that he suffered from COVID and pneumonia at the same time, which caused him to be in a coma.