Who is Rolling Ray and why is he trending? Tributes pour in as social media star's mother's post claims he passed away

Rolling Ray (Photo: Instagram/@iamrollingray)

Rolling Ray is going viral on social media as his mother and cousin confirmed that he passed away on September 3, 2025. The screenshot of his mother, Shazola Nay, sharing the news on Facebook is spreading on the internet.

Shazola Nay has deleted the Facebook post. However, Ray's cousin, who goes by Coolest Kishia on the platform, has confirmed the news of his passing with multiple posts saying that she missed him.

"It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…. I thank everyone who has called or texted. This is going to be a long road… Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest… Only God knows," Ray's mother wrote in her deleted post.

Rolling Ray was a rapper, television personality, and influencer. He rose to fame after appearing on the 2018 show, MTV’s Catfish: Trolls.

Ray is best known for his humorous statements, as he was the one who popularized the slang purr.

He made music and appeared on various reality shows, including Divorce Court and Bobby I Love U, Purrr.

Rolling Ray, whose real name is Raymond Harper, was wheelchair bound since childhood because an accident left him paralyzed.

We just lost a legend, rolling ray’s mom has confirmed his passing via Facebook 💔 pic.twitter.com/MnRLXoLGnD — VOX LINE (@voxlines) September 4, 2025

Tributes pour in as the news of Rolling Ray's passing goes viral

As the news of Raymond Harper's passing was shared on X by fans, netizens started sharing their condolences.

The social media platform users shared Rolling Ray's viral moments and reminisced over his humorous statements.

"May Rolling Ray, who was a fierce advocate for his hometown, DC, and truly one of the most memeable people on earth, rest in everlasting peace! He gave the world so much laughter and iconic moments, and now he gets to rest," one user wrote.

"Omggg no, he was so funny, but I wondered what happened to him since it had been a minute we heard from him. RIP," one netizen added.

"I know I just seen the post on FB made by his mom, then I went on tik tok and searched it up, now x is posting about his death. May he rest in peace my condolences to his family. I can't believe it," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to share their tributes, saying that the social media star left too soon. The influencer passed away two days before his 29th birthday.

"What he did with the English language can never be undone. RIP Legend," one fan commented.

"28 is way too young… feels like we just started seeing him in the spotlight. Life really doesn't come with a pause button," another X user wrote.

"Ray now has wings and no longer needs a chair. Rest up king. This one f**king me up a bit. Such a sweet soul," one netizen wrote.

Rolling Ray's cause of death and other details are unknown, as his family has not shared them. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the viral internet personality.