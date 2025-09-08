Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly finalizing a $24M estate deal in the “Hamptons of the UK"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly secured the planning permission to build a custom home in the UK countryside.

According to The Mirror, this is a preview of the country house that Beyoncé and JAY-Z plan to build in the Cotswolds, UK. The land, with permission for a lake and woodland, was sold off-market with a guide price of £8.5 million. The document continues: “Meticulously designed to… pic.twitter.com/Cf9exMDKFP — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 24, 2025

The power couple have been eyeing a 58-acre estate that borders Wigginton - a small village in Oxfordshire - for a while now, as per Mirror. And while the sale hasn't gone through yet, the planning approval marks a big step in the direction.

Owain Jones, who is the property consultant involved in the estate's sale, said about it:

"From the discretion of nearby familiar members’ clubs such as Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor to the organic offerings of Daylesford Farm, this location places you at the heart of the Cotswolds’ most refined community."

Jones also called the area, which is globally known for its rolling hills, the "Hamptons of the UK". Beyoncé and Jay-Z's plan to build a home here has been in motion for months. Earlier in 2025, the couple was reportedly spotted scoping the property out in a helicopter tour.

AllHipHop reports that the property was previously listed at $10 million. However, once the Carters build their home on it, its potential worth can soar as high as $24 million.

​ Beyoncé didn't attend the VMAs this year, and here's why

The new update on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's potential UK home comes after the Crazy in Love singer didn't attend the MTV VMAs on Sunday (September 7).

Despite the fact, Queen Bey was nominated in the Artist of the Year category in the event, she had to take an early leave to go to the Madison Square Garden, where she was headlining a show, Elle reports. Lady Gaga ended up winning the award on Sunday night.

Much like Bey, Taylor Swift was also nominated in the same category and opted out of attending the award ceremony this time. Despite their absence, the two singers were tied for the most VMAs, having won 30 awards each.

The Single Ladies singer has been nominated in the Artist of the Year category three times so far, but has yet to win one.

Jay-Z backed casino project is being opposed by the New York locals

Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with SL Green for the proposal of opening a casino in the Times Square last year. While there has been no new update on it, the NY Post conducted a local survey to find out how the residents around the Times Square feel about it.

The survey revealed that more than half of the registered residents (67%) of the area are against Hov winning the casino deal. 50% claim to be "strongly" opposed to the idea, with only 24% being in favor of it.