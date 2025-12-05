Are Brandy and Beyoncé cordial around each other? Loren Lorosa spills the tea on The Breakfast Club podcast after Ray J's online crashout

Loren Lorosa revealed what was going on between Brandy and Beyoncé (Image via Getty)

Loren Lorosa has recently opened up on why Brandy and Beyoncé did not click pictures with each other. The news arrives shortly after Ray J criticized Beyoncé and Jay-Z in an Instagram video for ignoring Brandy during her and Monica’s ongoing The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Lorosa addressed the issue during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. The radio show’s official handle on X shared a video of the conversation on December 4, 2025.

The podcast host referred to Ray’s post, saying that she has received a lot of calls from those who were “close to the tour” after the latter’s video went viral.

Lorosa clarified that she has not spoken to Ray so far. Loren then revealed what she had learned about the bonding between Brandy and Beyoncé, as she claimed that the cordial relationship between the duo no longer exists.

The online personality continued, as she said:

“From what I’m told, they do not fool with each other.”

The entertainment news correspondent then referred to a comment of Jess Hilarious, who said that no one can “miss” Brandy at her tour, adding that the person she was speaking to wanted to thank Jess since she had a point. Loren also said:

“At one point, there was a cordial relationship. I was told that Kelly Rowland and Brandy actually used to be pretty close, but even that has subsided in years. But yeah, there’s been this whole thing and from what I was told from the sources is that, you know, this kind of lingered from, you know, Beyoncé came up and became the girl like Brandy is the girl.”

Lorosa described Brandy and Beyoncé as the “phenomenal iconic women”, considering the work they have done so far.

Loren claimed that there was a point where the latter was slowly going on top, which eventually impacted her relationship with Brandy.

Ray J shares a video in response to Beyoncé and Jay-Z not clicking any photos with his sister

Around two days ago, the singer posted the video on Instagram, with the caption saying that the words are coming from his heart.

Ray added that although he is well aware of the fact that he might land in trouble, he loves Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Ray J said that, considering that the duo attended the show, they should have approached Brandy and spoken to her.

The actor expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that the pair did not take any pictures with his sister and added:

“We know you there, just walk by Brandy’s room and pull up and say, ‘What’s up, B? Have a good show.’ She don’t care, she never told me about this and I am crashing out on this one. This is crazy.”

As per an update shared by That Grape Juice, some comments made through the official Instagram handle of Brandy on Beyoncé’s fan page also started trending.

This happened shortly after Ray posted the video. One of the comments featured Brandy allegedly challenging Beyoncé for a picture.

However, Brandy clarified in an Instagram Story that the comments were not made by her. While inviting everyone to her tour, Brandy also wrote:

“The @brandy Instagram account was previously compromised, as of early morning Tuesday, December 2nd. At this time, all access has now been fully restored. Brandy looks forward to seeing everyone this weekend at #TheBoyIsMineTour!”

Meanwhile, Brandy and Beyoncé have not responded to the claims made by Loren Lorosa in The Breakfast Club.