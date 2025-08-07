“Getting involved in women’s business”: Dionne Warwick slams Piers Morgan for accusing Beyoncé of culturally appropriating Marilyn Monroe

Beyoncé’s Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Levi’s Ad Sparks Online Debate

Beyoncé teamed up with Levi’s for a new project that has sparked a lot of conversation online. A promotional photo resembles the style of 1950s Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. The campaign shows the music icon wearing double denim, bright blond curls, and bold red lipstick, echoing Monroe’s classic look from movies like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The advertisement debuted amid heightened sensitivity to celebrity portrayals and cultural representation. British journalist Piers Morgan criticized the campaign. Using the platform X, Morgan wrote on August 6 that Beyoncé had borrowed from Marilyn Monroe’s image. He posted the campaign photo and added,

“Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

Morgan’s comment stirred up strong reactions online, leading to both backlash and praise. Some people agreed with Morgan’s opinion, while others supported Beyoncé’s vision. They saw the campaign as more of a tribute to Marilyn Monroe than an act of cultural misuse. So far, neither Beyoncé nor Levi's has made any official statement about the issue.

As the discussion heated up, American singer and TV personality Dionne Warwick shared her thoughts with a sharp comment. She reshared Morgan's tweet and added,

“Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…”

Getting involved in women’s business again, I see… https://t.co/cbcwdP4zwm — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 7, 2025

Many saw Warwick’s words as her brushing off Morgan’s criticism.

Later, Morgan responded to the backlash over his tweet. He explained that it was meant as a joke. In another tweet, he said,

“I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously, but I forgot the woke brigade has no sense of humor.”

Megyn Kelly joins critics as Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad faces ongoing scrutiny

American political commentator Megyn Kelly talked about her thoughts on the Levi's campaign. She criticized it by comparing it to an American Eagle ad with actress Sydney Sweeney. Kelly claimed Beyoncé’s appearance in the Levi’s commercial did not feel genuine. On X, she posted,

“This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly, there is nothing natural about Beyoncé. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard."

The discussion keeps growing on social media. Fans, public figures, and netizens are sharing mixed opinions about the artistic choices in the ad. They are also debating where inspiration ends and copying begins. The Levi’s campaign has sparked ongoing arguments.