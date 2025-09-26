When did Sergio Busquets make his debut as a soccer player? Career graph explored as Spanish player announces retirement

Sergio Busquets to Retire After Nearly Two Decades in Professional Soccer (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets, the former Spain and Barcelona midfielder, will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Inter Miami announced on Thursday (September 25). The 37-year-old will play his final matches in the MLS playoffs before ending a career that has spanned almost 20 years.

He announced his retirement in a video upload on Instagram. In the video, the player expressed gratitude towards the clubs, teammates, staff, and supporters who had stood by him during his career. He went on to explain that soccer brought great joy and unforgettable memories into his life.

"I feel like it's time to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It has been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of. Soccer has gifted me unique experiences in wonderful places, with the best travel companions," Busquets said in a video on Instagram.

"Thank you to FC Barcelona, the club of my life. There, I fulfilled the dreams of my childhood of wearing the shirt I loved in hundreds of games. I celebrated many tales and lived unique moments at Camp Nou that I'll never forget. Thank you to the Spain National Team," he further said.

"Thank you to all my colleagues, staff and everyone with whom I shared so many beautiful and unforgettable moments. The best thing I take away is you all. Thanks to the fans around the world for their love and respect. I hope I was able to give back a small part of everything you've meant to me...These will be my last months on the pitch. I am retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled and above all grateful. Thank you very much, see you soon... All end is a new beginning," he expressed.

Sergio Busquets’ professional debut and early career

Busquets started his path in Barcelona’s youth academy and later joined the senior squad, making his first appearance in 2008. He spent 18 years in the club, attaining an appearance record of more than 700 across competitions in Spain as well as Europe.

At Barcelona, he claimed nine La Liga trophies, three UEFA Champions League trophies, and many Copa del Rey trophies. Busquets rejoined Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez from his Barcelona days by signing with Inter Miami in 2023.

In America, he also secured the 2023 Leagues Cup and claimed the Supporters' Shield in 2024, besides setting the record for most points in MLS history that season. At the international level, Busquets represented Spain in 143 matches.

He was a key member of the trio-Tour de force Spanish side that won three major trophies, including the 2008 European Championships, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and the 2012 European Championships. His unusual midfield position became an integral part of Spain's manner of play in one of football history's most victorious chapters.