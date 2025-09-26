Candace Owens claims that Charlie Kirk was setting up a DOGE department to conduct the audit of Turning Point USA a week before his death

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In the latest episode of her podcast, Candace Owens shed light on a new revelation about Charlie Kirk. Owens claimed that a week before he passed away, the political activist announced about setting up a DOGE department in his company, Turning Point USA.

Candace Owens reveals that Charlie Kirk announced a massive audit of Turning Point USA just one week before his death.



She says Kirk was setting up a DOGE department inside the organization because money was being burned through too quickly.



As the name itself indicates, the department's function would be similar to that of the original DOGE department in the US Government (run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy).

In an alleged company memo signed off by Kirk himself - and dated on September 2 - Justin Strieff was announced as the company's new COO. It further highlighted the expectations from this new establishment, reading:

"In this role, I have empowered Justin, among other priorities, to engage in organizational-wide "DOGE" effort. Justin will be assembling a small team to assist in this effort, which is focused on Turning Point USA 1) becoming more efficient, 2) becoming more cost- effective, 3) unifying orgnaizational success around company-wide metrics and goals, and 4) reshaping company culture. I expect many positive changes to come from this forthcoming initiative and Justin's expanded role."

Owens then questioned whether or not the DOGE initiative at TPUSA was still going to proceed as expected following Charlie Kirk's death. She also claimed to have learned from an insider source that Kirk was also concerned about where the money was coming in from, in addition to where it was going.

Despite Candace Owens' claims, no one from Kirk's Turning Point USA has confirmed whether the internal memo shown by the podcaster is legitimate or commented publicly on the subject so far.

​ Charlie Kirk could be the youngest man with his face on the US currency

Besides Candace Owens' theory, Charlie Kirk has also made headlines after the House GOP made a new proposal about getting him memorialized on the US currency.

Fox News reports that a new bill was discussed in the Republican Study Committee this week, which will direct the country's Treasury to put Kirk's face on 400,000 silver dollar coins.

Abe Hamedah, a representative of the committee, told Fox News:

"He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life. His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come."

Once approved, the coins will have Charlie's image on one side, and the message "well done, good and faithful servant" written on the other. His full name - Charlie James Kirk - would also be inscribed on the coin.

If the bill is approved by the government, it will make Kirk the youngest in the country's history to have their face inscribed on its currency.