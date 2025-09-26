"Its GTA 5 live" - Internet reacts to ABC7 News catching a hit-and-run that occurred right in front of IShowSpeed's stream

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: IShowSpeed poses with fans at the "Baller League x Match Day 6" at Copperbox Arena on April 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Videos of an alleged hit-and-run were captured by ABC7 News when the incident happened in front of IShowSpeed's stream on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Later, on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram, videos of the same incident captured from different angles were uploaded.

In one clip, the streamer was seen getting shocked and agitated when he witnessed the car in front of him hitting a man on what seemed to be a bike, before leaving the scene. As per tweets and other online posts, the incident was captured by ABC7 News as well.

One video of the incident posted on X went viral. It garnered about a million views and more than 13K likes since the time it was shared on social media. Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to the video. Here are some popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user tweeted,

"Its GTA 5 live."

"Camera catching more crime than police itself," added a tweet.

"Imagine thinking you got away with a crime and you get caught cause of a steamer’s stream," wrote another netizen.

A lot of other similar comments were found under the main video on the social media platform. A user commented,

"Either this is part of the skit or the driver got issues with the guy because the hit is definitely intentional."

"Wild timing. Speed streams always seem to capture the craziest moments 😮🚗💥," read a tweet.

"Thats crazy speed always in the middle of wild stuff glad they caught the driver this time," noted another netizen.

IShowSpeed was mobbed by fans in San Francisco as he made several stops in the city on his US Tour

Streamer IShowSpeed would be livestreaming 24*7 during his 35-day-long national tour. On Thursday, as the streamer reached San Francisco and made multiple stops, he was soon swarmed by a massive number of fans near Union Square.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, many fans were seen overspeeding in their cars and scooters only to have an interaction with the streamer. Meanwhile, Speed was seen in a Golden State Warriors jersey, protected by bodyguards. At one point, the streamer even called the Bay Area quite underrated.

The outlet reported that the first stop that Speed took in San Francisco was at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno. He apparently also did a backflip outside the building. He then visited some popular spots across the city, such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown.

On Thursday, Speed also arrived at the City Hall to meet with Mayor Daniel Lurie. Further, the streamer went to a police station in order to meet with Chief Paul Yep. IShowSpeed also visited a fire station located in Mission Bay, where he actively took part in fire drills. The streamer said on his stream that he would be in his city for a few days.

September 25 was reportedly day 29 of Speed's ongoing tour. However, it is unclear as to what will be the streamer's next spot for his US Tour.