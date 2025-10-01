“She looking at him like prime Kanye”: Netizens react to IShowSpeed meeting Kim Kardashian during his American tour finale

iShowSpeed Meets Kim Kardashian During Finale of U.S. Tour (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

YouTube star Darren Watkins Jr., better known as iShowSpeed, grabbed attention after meeting Kim Kardashian and her kids during the last part of his livestream tour across the US. The meeting happened in Los Angeles as he wrapped up a livestreaming event running nonstop for 35 days.

IShowSpeed just linked up with Kim Kardashian and her kids pic.twitter.com/vp7rkuiukc — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2025

"Does she know he’s 20 she looking at him like prime Kanye," an X user commented.

On YouTube, iShowSpeed has over 44 million subscribers tuning in to see his "Speed Does America Tour," which has been streaming live since it started. Covering more than 20 states, the tour is set to end on October 2, 2025.

Fans React to iShowSpeed’s meeting with Kim Kardashian

Fans took to social media to share a mix of humorous and enthusiastic reactions to iShowSpeed’s meeting with Kim Kardashian.

"Speed really one step away from getting added to the Kardashian family tree," an X user commented.

"I thought he was gonna bark at her or something," another reacted.

Some praised the interaction itself, noting Kardashian’s apparent friendliness, while several users pointed out how the meeting quickly became a trending topic.

"Kim Kardashian was very happy to meet with iShowSpeed," one wrote.

"Speed eats in front of Kim Kardashian, W Speed," a person wrote.

"Speed really out here turning every meetup into headline news," another user mentioned.

"Bro got some rizz," another user commented.

iShowSpeed’s Southern California tour highlights

The creator made a stop in Southern California and kept busy with a ton of different activities. He kicked off the day with breakfast at Mimi’s Cafe in the San Fernando Valley. After eating, he went to Anaheim to check out some Disneyland attractions. Later, he met up with his group at Escape Room Era, a spooky escape room where his reactions brought some drama to the show.

The day also had a visit to the Compton Cowboys, where iShowSpeed and his friend got on horseback. Food was a big part of the trip, too. The group grabbed food at Señor Cliff’s Texas Style Burritos in Compton. Toward the end of the day, he tried skateboarding at the famous public parks on Venice Beach.

In the evening, the streamer stopped by UCLA’s campus in Westwood. At one point during his Compton visit, he came across an active street takeover, an incident that prompted visible caution from his security team. Nevertheless, the YouTuber described his experience in the city positively during a brief conversation on his tour bus.

A meeting with Kim Kardashian turned out to be a standout moment as the tour reached its final days. Fans showed up in big numbers at almost every stop on iShowSpeed’s tour, while his livestream kept viewers engaged from across the world. The Southern California events streamed live on September 29, 2025, as part of the final stretch of his 35-day program. The tour will wrap up on October 2, closing out a project that brought together travel, performance, and ongoing online engagement with his audience worldwide.