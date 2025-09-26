What happened to Carnie Wilson? Singer reportedly hospitalized following serious complications

Carnie Wilson attends Amazon Freevee's "Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis" Season Two Premiere at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 06, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Singer Carnie Wilson is currently recovering from complications following her lap-band removal surgery. She shared the news in a video on her Instagram on Thursday, September 25.

"Okay, the official update. My daughter's getting a prescription for me right now, but I am out of the hospital," she said.

While sitting inside a car, Carnie shared that although her lap-band removal surgery was a "great success," the swelling in her legs kept getting worse, prompting her to go back to the hospital because of high blood pressure. "It was very scary," she said.

However, after staying in the hospital for a couple of days and having her medicine adjusted, she shared that the "swelling has gone down and like almost gone."

According to People Magazine, Carnie also underwent gastric bypass surgery in 1999, and later had the lap band inserted on January 18, 2012. During that time, Wilson told the outlet that since the procedure, she had lost 30 lbs.

"It was the right decision for me and I’m doing really well so far. It’s all about taking good care of myself."

Meanwhile, Carnie underwent the lap-band removal surgery on September 17. She confirmed in a post on Instagram, writing:

"Bye bye lap band!!!!!! Surgery Tommorow!! We are getting it out!!!!! .#Angelsarewithm."

Internet users flooded her comment section with prayers and well-wishes for a successful surgery.

"Prayers that the surgery goes with grace and ease and the skilled surgeon’s hands move like never before. Prayers that you wake up feeling rested and your recovery is swift. I love you!" one user wrote.

"Good luck, babe! We will be thinking of you and sending healing energy your way!" another user said.

"You are loved by so many! Wishing you a safe, successful surgery. You are awesome!!🙌🔥❤️" another user commented.

"I am finally over this hump": Carnie Wilson on her lap-band removal surgery

Furthermore, in the aforementioned video, Carnie explained that she is finally "over the hump" and recovering from the lap-band removal surgery. She explained that it was an "intense" experience as the surgeons found an "ulcer there."

"It doesn't surprise me with all the stress I've had this year, and they actually found an obstruction with food inside the lap band. I just, that makes me wanna barf," she added.

She continued:

"But anyway, I'm so grateful right now and so lucky, and thank you, Community Memorial Hospital and Dr. Billy and everybody who helped me there. The nurses were incredible. I am just so, so lucky to have gotten through this, and it really put a new perspective on some health things for me, and it's great. So I'm recovering, it's going great, and I love you guys, and I appreciate if anybody had said any prayers or anything. So thank you, and on the mend."

In other news, Carnie and her sister Wendy Phillips lost their father earlier in June 2025 to respiratory arrest.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now," the family said in a statement.

In 1989, Carnie formed Wilson Phillips, a pop group, with her sister Wendy Wilson and singer Chynna Phillips.