Who is Lil Dicky married to? Musician and actor reveals wedding photos in marriage announcement

Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Singer and actor Lil Dicky just revealed that he got married over a month ago. In a new post on social media, Dicky, who’s real name is David Andrew Burd, shared photographs from his wedding ceremony.

Lil Dicky is married to Kristin Batalucco. Taking to Instagram to reveal that he and Batalucco tied the knot, Dicky wrote,

“I got married to the love of my life!”

The post came just a day after Dicky announced on social media that he and Batalucco were engaged. Alongside pictures of the couple, looking very much in love while on a hike with their dog, Dicky remarked,

“I got engaged to the love of my life!”

While the rapper made his wedding announcement on September 25, he and Batalucco wed sometime during the second week of August, according to People Magazine. At the time, singer and actress Selena Gomez posted photographs from the couple’s wedding on her Instagram page, and revealed that they took their vows the previous night. Gomez attended the wedding with her fiancé, musician Benny Blanco who is a frequent collaborator with Dicky.

About Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco’s relationship

Lil Dicky met Kristin Batalucco through a writer on his FXX comedy show, Dave, as per People Magazine. The publication noted that the couple were introduced by a head writer on the show, Vanessa, after Batalucco split from her partner of five years.

While recounting how the couple met during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Lil Dicky noted that before meeting Batalucco, he was dating women he met online and trying to find the right partner. He said,

“I met her through the head writer, one of the head writers of my TV show is a woman named Vanessa…You know I was just like endlessly online dating and like not meeting anyone that I wanted to, really to me, I was like, ‘if I'm not meeting my wife, if you're not my wife like it's not worth.”

Dicky also credited the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor because of which the couple got close. During the show, he added,

“Then the pandemic happened like right then, and then we were forced to like kind of hang out all the time, just us…the pandemic like forced me to like slow down and like give a relationship a real shot and it’s like truly ideal. I've never had like a bad day with [Kristin]. Like, every day she's like the funniest, most beautiful, most charming like person ever.”

During the Zach Sang Show, the rapper also admitted that Batalucco was the woman of his dreams. He said,

“I've met the dream woman…it’s such a a amazing thing.”

Dicky first debuted his relationship in 2022, when he posted photographs with Batalucco on his Instagram page.

Batalucco is currently a freelance producer, according to her LinkedIn profile. In the past, she has worked on a documentary feature while an assistant producer with Zerosun Pictures. She also served as a production assistant on HBO’s Silicon Valley, after which she worked on the Disney drama Code Black.

Batalucco’s LinkedIn page also notes that she produced many commercials for brands such as Adobe, Google, eBay, Coors Light and Starbucks among others while working as a producer for 72andSunny.

While Batalucco has largely kept a private profile during her relationship with Lil Dicky, the couple did make a red carpet appearance to support Selena Gomez’s 2nd Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles in 2024, according to People Magazine.