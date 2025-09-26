What happened to Savannah Craven Antao? Pro-life activist slams dismissed charges against alleged attacker

Savannah Craven Antao was hit during a street interview with Brianna J Rivers (Image via YouTube/Her Patriot Voice)

Savannah Craven Antao, a YouTuber and street interviewer, released a video slamming the Manhattan District Attorney and the person who allegedly attacked her in April. The pro-life conservative activist spoke about her case against the accused being dismissed while claiming the defendant had no remorse for her actions.

In April 2025, Savannah Craven Antao was interviewing New York City resident, Brianna J Rivers. While their conversation seemingly began on a friendlier note, the women argued over their stance on abortion. Savannah voiced her opinion on being a pro-lifer, while Brianna chose a pro-choice stance.

The video, which went viral in April, showed the interviewee hitting the interviewer before storming off. Later, Savannah Craven Antao sued Brianna J Rivers, while the latter continued to defend herself on social media and accused the former of antagonizing her. In an April 5 Facebook post, Rivers addressed the issue:

“To Savannah , I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse.”

Rivers added:

“She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a “reporter” and the truth will be told .”

Rivers also launched a GoFundMe campaign, which was removed from the platform, while she also lost her job and was arrested due to the controversy. She also accused the YouTuber’s followers of sending her threats and harassing her. Both women remained in a legal fight until July, when the case was reportedly dismissed.

Savannah Craven Antao lambasts Manhattan District Attorney for dismissal of her case against Brianna J Rivers

In a recent Instagram Reel, the YouTuber behind the channel, Her Patriot Voice, addressed her lawsuit against a passerby, who allegedly attacked her during an interview. Savannah Craven Antao started her video by saying:

“On April 3rd, 2025, I, Savannah Craven Antao, was brutally assaulted in the streets of Harlem while conducting interviews on planned parenthood.”

She talked about her husband capturing the incident and asserted that the alleged attacker, Brianna J Rivers, was “guilty of aggravated assault.” She also claimed that Rivers was “exulting over her own vicious criminal act.”

She recounted filing a lawsuit against the alleged assailant and claiming that charges against her were downgraded from felony to misdemeanor. In her own words, Savannah Craven Antao claimed:

“Rivers was arrested and reportedly charged with felony assault, but after an interview with two prosecutors, I was informed that the felony had been downgraded to a misdemeanor, despite indisputable video evidence of brutal assault and battery, producing significant injury, trauma and resulting in over $3,000 in medical bills.”

Antao accused District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office of failing to pursue the case, which she claimed led to the dismissal of the lawsuit. She recalled:

“On July 23rd, 2025, I found out the prosecution simply allowed this misdemeanor to be discovered on speedy trial grounds. Apparently due to the prosecution's failure to file a certificate of readiness.”

Savannah Craven Antao claimed the prosecution never advised her that the case had been abandoned. She continued:

“As a matter of fact, the prosecutor assigned to handle my case isn’t even admitted to the New York Bar, just an inexperienced law school graduate. Yet he was able to handle my case under a ‘student practice rule,’ which is supposed to apply to only very minor offenses.”

She claimed that the DA's offices failed to communicate with her or her lawyers. Antao added:

“The failure to communicate continued after my lawyers intervened on my behalf to try to find out how this case could be dismissed. To this day, my lawyers and I have received zero reply despite multiple text messages, emails and phone calls.”

Addressing the dismissal, Savannah Craven Antao said:

“It is inconceivable that a violent assault case such as this, one that received widespread media attention, including that shocking video, would be put into the hands of somebody not even admitted to the New York Bar, who then allowed for the case to be dismissed.”

The YouTuber alleged that the “case was deliberately sabotaged” and reiterated:

“To this day, my assailant, Brianna J Rivers, continues to show zero remorse and make jokes about her act of violence towards me and other pro-lifers.”

Savannah claimed she did not seek fame, sympathy, or clicks due to the incident. She demanded justice for herself and pro-life and conservative other activists. Antao concluded the video statement by voicing her opposition to the physical violence against any person on either end of the political spectrum for using their First Amendment Right.

Savannah again criticized Alvin Bragg before ending her video, but Brianna J Rivers posted an Instagram Story hailing the Manhattan DA. She wrote:

“Shoutouts to @alvinbraggnyc for not allowing menacing ‘interviews’ held by antagonist to be deemed as a felony!”

Rivers also posted multiple stories calling out Savannah for her recent video statements and pointing out the threats she received via social media.