“I wanna be like Jay-Z”: Young Thug says he’s stepping away from music on Adin Ross’s livestream

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

After Young Thug's much-anticipated appearance on Adin Ross's livestream on September 7 was canceled, the rapper made a surprise appearance with Ross this week. Among other things they talked about, the streamer asked Thug about what his future in hip-hop music looked like.

Young Thug says he doesn’t see himself releasing many more projects, partly due to recent events:



"I got so much more stuff going on... I wanna be like Jay-Z."



"The reason we was all making so much good ass music is because we was all one." pic.twitter.com/D8JOMs0Csp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 1, 2025

Upon being asked about any new music projects he was planning to drop, the Georgia native responded with:

"I don't think so. I got just so much more stuff going on. I wanna just, like, dig into my clothing brand. I'm looking into products, I wanna dig into that. I just wanna be into more sh*t, I wanna be like Jay-Z."

For the unversed, Thugger founded a streetwear fashion brand called Sp5der in Atlanta in 2019. The brand earned mainstream attention in 2024 and was one of the presenters at the New York Fashion Week that year.

The rapper dropped his fourth studio album, UY Scuti, last month (on September 26), named after one of the largest known stars in our galaxy.

Young Thug spoke about his severed ties with Gunna in a new podcast

Young Thug has message for Gunna:

“I love you to death. I know you love me to death, we just gotta go our separate ways now” “We can get a trillion dollars together I’m still not gonna be able to look at you the same way before we went to jail together it’s just the truth”😳 pic.twitter.com/Ck2RYZm8Al — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) September 29, 2025

Following the release of UY Scuti, Young Thug has been making multiple media appearances for its promotion. On Monday, September 29, the Digits rapper spoke about Gunna and their tainted relationship.

Thugger said that despite the love he had for his YSL prodigy, he was never going to be able to look at him the same way as before prison. Adding that the rappers had best go their own ways moving forward, Thug said:

"I ain’t gonna be able to look at you the same, I’d feel like a fake n***a just having you around me because… I already look at you a certain type of way. And I got a right to. For the sake of your heart and your mind and the thought process you having now, go get your money, man, take care of your family and do what you need to do."

Both Young Thug and Gunna were arrested in 2022 over the YSL RICO charges. However, Gunna was released earlier - in December 2022 - after securing an Alford plea and confessing that YSL was indeed a gang.

Meanwhile, it took Thug two years to reach a plea deal, which was released from prison last year, in October 2024.