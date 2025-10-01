"Just stop talking": Netizens react as Young Thug claims he's white on the 'UY SCUTI' cover to become the "biggest" like "Michael Jackson, Eminem"

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Young Thug performs during 2021 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Young Thug, in a live stream with Adin Ross, unveiled the concept of his most recent album, UY SCUTI. The rapper disclosed that the album cover artwork depicting him as white was an intentional artistic decision, meant to open up a discussion and break the belief.

Young Thug clarified that the reason behind the decision was his intention to become a 'legend,' that he aspired to be like legends such as Michael Jackson and Eminem.

He claims that the visual transformation is based on a bigger vision of establishing his name among the most influential figures in the field of music, and with the help of striking and unusual imagery, he will leave a strong impression on pop culture.

Young Thug explains his album cover was inspired by iconic stars and a desire to reach the top

"If you wanna be the biggest, go white... I was just thinking like, damn, who the biggest? You got motherf*ckers like Michael Jackson, Eminem..."