"Just stop talking": Netizens react as Young Thug claims he's white on the 'UY SCUTI' cover to become the "biggest" like "Michael Jackson, Eminem"

Fans react as Young Thug reveals his 'UY SCUTI' album cover choice was inspired by iconic stars like Michael Jackson and Eminem in his bid to become the biggest.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Wednesday 10/1/2025 at 1:52AM EDT
  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Young Thug performs during 2021 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Young Thug performs during 2021 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

    Young Thug, in a live stream with Adin Ross, unveiled the concept of his most recent album, UY SCUTI. The rapper disclosed that the album cover artwork depicting him as white was an intentional artistic decision, meant to open up a discussion and break the belief.

    Young Thug clarified that the reason behind the decision was his intention to become a 'legend,' that he aspired to be like legends such as Michael Jackson and Eminem.

    He claims that the visual transformation is based on a bigger vision of establishing his name among the most influential figures in the field of music, and with the help of striking and unusual imagery, he will leave a strong impression on pop culture.

    Young Thug explains his album cover was inspired by iconic stars and a desire to reach the top

    In a chat with Adin Ross, the artist said the idea for his album cover came from his wish to be one of the top stars in music.

    He pointed out that big names like Michael Jackson and Eminem had made a mark worldwide, and he wanted his work to show that kind of big effect. Young Thug said:

    "If you wanna be the biggest, go white... I was just thinking like, damn, who the biggest? You got motherf*ckers like Michael Jackson, Eminem..."

    What do the netizens say?

    As soon as the clip of the talk with Adin Ross hit the web, it blew up, causing widespread discussion all over social media. Fans and music lovers argued about what the artist said about his album cover strategy, pointing to his tip of the hat to big names like Michael Jackson and Eminem. 

    Here are some fan reactions:

    "please just stop talking," a user commented.

    "this is the worst take of all time," another user commented.

    "MJ wasn’t white and bro put himself white as the album cover and still flopped," another netizen expressed.

    "in this climate he knew the right platform to say this mfn bullshit on, like this is so f*cking embarsssing," a netizen commented.

    "thug gotta stop talking man," a user wrote.

    TOPICS: Young Thug


