Young Thug brings baby oil to Adin Ross’s livestream, backs Diddy before sentencing

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Yak Gotti performs onstage with Young Thug at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Earlier this week, as Young Thug made a surprise appearance on Adin Ross's livestream, the rapper appeared with a bottle of baby oil in his hands.

Thugger sprinkled some of the oil on Ross and made explicit gestures as the streamer asked him, "what the f**k you doing with that".

Young Thug just pulled up on Adin Ross’s stream with baby oil, saying ‘Free Diddy’ and hoping he gets released this week pic.twitter.com/UDztdMSvmF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2025

In response, the Georgia native said: "Free the OG man, free the OG."

The baby oil reference made it clear that Thug was talking about freeing Diddy, whose hearing is scheduled to take place in a New York court later this week.

The Killed Before rapper further added that he was "praying" for Combs to be released from prison after his sentencing.

The disgraced rapper's sentencing is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 3. The BBC reports that in their recommendation statement, the prosecutors involved in his trial have asked for an 11-year prison sentence for him.

On the other hand, his defense seeks only 14 months of prison time, which, when his time served is included, would free Diddy immediately.

Diddy's appeal for a new trial was denied in court

Diddy’s Appeal For New Trial JUST Got DENIED|🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣| Judge Arun Delivers... https://t.co/l7MCGUz3Zg via @YouTube — James Simmons 🇺🇸 (@simmonsjames95) October 1, 2025

Days before Diddy faces the sentencing based on his partial guilty verdict from July, the rap mogul's defense team appealed to Judge Subramanian for a new trial or acquittal in a new filing, which was denied in court on Tuesday, September 30.

In the filing, Combs' attorneys argued that the charges he faced were unfounded as his recordings of sex acts involving escorts were amateur pornography and therefore protected under First Amemdment. They also claimed that the jury was prejudiced against their client over the sex trafficking charges.

As the judge denied Diddy's appeal, he wrote in a statement:

"The government proved its case many times over. That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs’s challenge. […] Had the prejudice indeed been so great, one would expect a jury to convict on the most relevant counts before it could spill over and infect the others. A new trial is not warranted."

He also highlighted that since Combs was found not guilty by the jury on the more serious charges pressed against him, he must carry the burden of the charges he was convicted of in their verdict.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors have also taken action as the sentencing nears, filing a lengthy memorandum that recommends that Diddy receive a prison sentence of not less than 11 years. In their statement, they mention the rapper to be "unrepentant" of his crimes and that "the punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them."

