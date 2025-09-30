What was Young Thug's plea agreement? Rapper shuts down Adin Ross' request to shoot at a gun range in fear of violating probation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is no longer behind bars, but his freedom comes with strict conditions. Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams Jr., just said yes to a plea agreement in the big RICO case involving members of his YSL label. Under the deal, he faces 15 years of probation with a potential 20-year prison sentence looming if he violates any terms.

The deal sets hard limits, like drug tests and home searches often, and he can't go to the Atlanta area for ten years except to see family or for health needs.

People argued the U.S. justice system often pushes defendants into plea deals by wearing them down. They also keep power over them with probation even after they leave jail.

In 2023, Knowable Magazine saw that most who were found guilty were on probation or parole, not in jail. This fact makes people worry about Young Thug's strict release terms, made even though there allegedly wasn't much proof against him.

Young Thug shuts down Adin Ross's gun range idea over probation concerns, sparking viral reactions online

A new clip on X shows a tight spot between rapper Young Thug and streamer Adin Ross, leaving Thug clearly surprised.

In the video, over the call, Adin Ross throws out the idea of going to a gun range for a joint stream. This makes Young Thug pause in disbelief. He said:

"I'm on probation, n*gga, do you want me to go to prison?"

This short talk soon got lots of eyes online, as fans talked about the awkward but revealing interaction between the two entertainers.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video went viral, social media was buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"im sure adin got lawyers," a user commented.

"Bro got PTSD from all them recordings being released he don’t ever wanna go back," another user commented.

"Bro asked a walking felony to go shoot guns on stream classic Adin," a netizen expressed.

"This is why experience beats hype — some risks just ain't worth taking," another netizen commented.

"Nig*a was in disbelief because the cameras were On," a user wrote.

