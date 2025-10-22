What happened to Tyler Skaggs? Wrongful death lawsuit explained as Mike Trout testifies in trial

The Angels were sued by Tyler Skaggs' family in 2021 (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Court proceedings are underway in the wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by Tyler Skaggs’ family against the Los Angeles Angels, Eric Kay, and other entities.

The late pitcher’s former teammate and the Angels outfielder testified in the trial on Tuesday, October 21. The Athletic’s Sam Blum noted that the MLB star “choked up” while delivering “incredibly emotional testimony” about his brother-like colleague, Tyler Skaggs.

Mike Trout choked up as he gave incredibly emotional testimony this morning about Tyler Skaggs.



He said that Skaggs was like a brother to him, and he misses him.



Unlike Tom Taylor yesterday, Trout acknowledged his belief that Eric Kay had a drug issue & confronted him about it. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 21, 2025

For those unaware, the Angels pitcher was staying at a hotel in Texas as the team was on a road trip. On July 1, 2019, ahead of the club’s series against the Rangers, Skaggs was discovered unresponsive in his room, police confirmed at the time.

The Angels announced their player’s demise on Twitter, while remarking:

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family.”

On August 30, 2019, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office released an autopsy report confirming the cause of death as accidental overdose. The coroner concluded that Skaggs died of asphyxia due to “terminal aspiration of gastric contents.” The autopsy also found alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone in his system.

In October 2020, Eric Kay, a former Angels staffer, was indicted. The prosecutors alleged that Kay intentionally and knowingly distributed fentanyl-laced oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs, leading to the latter’s death. The defendant was found guilty in February 2022 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison in October of that year.

Tyler Skaggs’ family sued the Angels and Eric Kay in 2021, alleging negligence leading to the pitcher's death

The late MLB pro’s wife, Carli, and his estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $118 million. They named the Los Angeles Angels and Eric Kay among the defendants. The complainant sued for negligence, alleging that the club was aware of Kay’s drug-abuse issues, but allowed him unrestricted access to the players, instead of firing him.

The Skaggs Family alleged that Tim Mead, the Angels’ VP of Communications, and at least one other individual knew Eric Kay was dealing drugs to the players, including Tyler. The complaint about Mead, who was Kay’s superior in the organization, continues:

“He also was well aware of Kay’s drug problems, even visiting him in the hospital after Kay overdosed (less than three months before Tyler died). In spite of this knowledge, the Angels continued to allow Kay to have unrestricted access to the players and even permitted him to accompany the team when it traveled for away games.”

On Monday, October 20, a longtime Angels traveling secretary, Tom Taylor, testified in the wrongful death trial and claimed to have no knowledge of Eric Kay’s drug problems. On the following day, Mike Trout took the stand and admitted to having confronted the former Angels staffer over his suspicions.

Trout mentioned his 2018 conversation with another employee of the club, who also suspected Eric Kay of having a drug habit. Trout recounted in his testimony how he confronted his former colleague. He said:

“You have two boys at home. and you have to get this right.”

Trout also stated that he offered Kay help. Elsewhere during his testimony, the 11-time All-Star got emotional and said that he loved Tyler Skaggs like a brother.