Who is Olivia Nuzzi? Cheryl Hines reportedly blindsided by the tell-all memoir of Nuzzi, who allegedly had an affair with RFK Jr

Reporter Olivia Nuzzi attends Pivot MIA at 1 Hotel South Beach on February 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Former New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi is all set to release a memoir which will focus on her alleged ‘digital affair’ with Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., the United States secretary of health and human services, who is more commonly referred to as RFK Jr.

From 2017 onwards, Olivia Nuzzi was New York Magazine’s Washington correspondent who covered the Republican Party for the magazine in addition to focusing on presidential campaigns and the White House. She was placed on leave from the magazine after she revealed to its editors that she engaged in a personal relationship with one of her subjects.

In a press release dated September 19, 2024, the magazine addressed its readers and wrote,

“Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures. Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign…She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review.”

While the magazine acknowledged that no inaccuracies or bias was found in her work, eventually they let her go. The magazine opened up about its decision to “part ways” with Nuzzi a month after she was placed on leave. After her termination, Nuzzi joined Vanity Fair as the magazine’s West Coast editor.

Honored to join @VanityFair as West Coast Editor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IaBYFswdfE — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 18, 2025

While the subject that Nuzzi allegedly had a personal relationship with was not disclosed by the New York Magazine, CNN reported that as per a source, Nuzzi was allegedly involved in a relationship with RFK Jr., who was one of the presidential candidates during the 2024 election campaign, before he ended his campaign and lent his support to Donald Trump.

While CNN noted that the alleged affair was carried out digitally, and not physically, RFK Jr. released a statement at the time through a spokesperson, denying the allegations.

Nuzzi’s former fiancé, journalist Ryan Lizza’s claims also made news at the time when he alleged in court fillings that Nuzzi had a “disturbing relationship” with RFK Jr., as per another report by CNN.

Now, Olivia Nuzzi is reportedly set to reveal details of her alleged affair with RFK Jr. in a new memoir

Recently, it was reported that Olivia Nuzzi would be releasing a memoir on her alleged involvement with RFK Jr., which is all set for a December release, as per Daily Mail.

The news of Nuzzi’s book release reportedly impacted RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, who was “blindsided” by reports and was in “a state of shock and distress,” according to The New York Post which quoted an inside source.

When news of Nuzzi’s claim of a relationship with RFK Jr. initially surfaced in 2024, it strained Hines’ relationship with her politician husband. According to the insider, Hines contemplated ending her marriage to the secretary of health. As per The New York Post, the insider said,

“Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed. She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and had been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over.”

The source also shared that Hines and RFK Jr. made amends and Hines placed her full trust in her husband, as per Daily Mail.

With Nuzzi’s memoir all set to hit the stands in a few months time, it remains to be seen how the alleged revelations will impact RFK Jr.’s career and marriage.