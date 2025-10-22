Who is Shar Jackson? All about Kevin Federline’s ex

Shar Jackson attends MultiCon Los Angeles wildfire benefit for United Way of greater Los Angeles at The Preserve LA (Image via Getty)

Before Kevin Federline made headlines for marrying pop star Britney Spears, he was engaged to actress Shar Jackson, with whom he welcomed two kids. The couple dated from 2000 to 2004, welcomed a daughter, Kori, in 2002, and a son, Kaleb, in 2004.

Born on August 31, 1976, in Boston, Massachusetts, California, as Sharisse Jackson, Shar has been acting since she was 3 years old. According to her IMDB Page, she joined the Al Fann Theatrical Ensemble and worked as a model with agencies like Ubiquitous, John Robert Powers, and Barbizon while attending private school.

She later studied acting with Bob Feldman and, by the age of 11, decided to focus on the art. Due to her early training with Al Fann Theatrical Ensemble, Shar appeared in national commercials and had guest roles on Roc (1991), My So-Called Life (1994), Hangin' with Mr. Cooper (1992), and The Steve Harvey Show (1996).

She also appeared in films such as Good Burger (1997), Boom Box (1990), Grand Avenue (1996), CB4 (1993), and Moesha (1996), among others.

Her IMDB Page further reveals that Jackson, who is of African American and Cherokee descent on her mother's side and Puerto Rican and Mexican descent on her father's, holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Forensic Science.

Jackson became a mother for the first time when she welcomed her son, Donovan, with her ex-boyfriend at the age of 17 in 1993, and later welcomed her daughter, Cassie, the following year.

Kevin Federline apologizes to Shar Jackson for cheating on her with Britney Spears.

Kevin Federline recently apologized to his former partner, Shar Jackson, for cheating on her with Britney Spears in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew.

According to US Weekly, Kevin mentioned in his book that he "handled the breakup with Shar poorly and that he wasn’t "honest or direct." He admitted that he lied to Jackson about joining Spears in Europe for her Onyx Hotel Tour, and instead told her that he had "booked a commercial shooting overseas."

"I knew [the truth] would hurt her, and I didn’t want that. If I could go back in time, I’d handle that whole thing differently. But life doesn’t work like that. We f*** up and we learn," he said.

He eventually told Jackson that he was secretly involved with Spears and recalled hearing "the heartbreak in her voice, and the pain it caused."

"She was angry. But under the anger was something deeper, a sadness I couldn’t undo," he added.

He further wrote that though he assured Jackson he "wasn’t walking away" from their kids, "none of that changed the fact that I failed her." He also apologized to Kaleb and Kori, writing that he "wasn’t the man I needed to be. I wasn’t the man I wanted to be. And for that, I am truly sorry."

Kevin also revealed that he recently became a grandfather.

"He [Kaleb] made me a grandfather. A shock at first, to say the least. But I’m so proud of how Kaleb’s stepping into fatherhood. He’s always been driven … and I’ll keep supporting him as he follows his path."

You Thought You Knew was released on October 21, 2025.