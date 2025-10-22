Did Biden make renovations to the White House? X post touting former POTUS goes viral as Trump demolishes East Wing for his ballroom

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Early morning light is seen on the White House on July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 while traveling in Las Vegas for a series of events. He is quarantining in Delaware, according to the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is currently making renovations to the East Wing of the White House. On Monday, demolition crews arrived and started tearing down the East Wing, which eventually will become a ballroom. According to the Washington Post, the President has confirmed that this renovation will not act as an interference with the existing building.

Meanwhile, this step has garnered mixed reactions from people on social media. While many did not seem to have a problem with it, a lot of people believed that Trump was actually destroying the White House. They even ended up comparing him to former President Joe Biden. A user (@AHaschi) shared a photo of Biden and wrote on X,

"Meet the President who didn't destroy the White House."

The tweet was one of the many tweets where people criticized Trump. Another similar tweet read,

"Legally Trump isn't allowed to make any structural alterations to the White House without the agreement of the Senate, Congress and the Supreme Court."

However, most comments were quite positive, and the people did not think a little renovation was equivalent to destroying the building. They even responded to the tweet by @AHaschi. One user tweeted,

"Meet the president that didn't know WHY he was in the White House."

"Meet the president who destroyed the presidency!" exclaimed a netizen.

"The president who himself didn’t know he was the president," read a tweet.

While speaking about the ongoing construction, attention has also been given to renovations done by Joe Biden during his tenure. During the new presidency, the Bidens added new curtains and rugs and installed a bunch of family photos. According to CNN, significant renovations, including updating the basement Situation Room, replacing stone pavers, and cleaning the windows, were done.

Repairs to the West Wing happened, and that cost around $3.5 million.

Trump's ballroom project received mixed reactions from people, with some criticism

As previously mentioned, the project and the demolition have sparked concerns amongst a few netizens. However, the concerns did not just stay restricted to the general public. Martha Joynt Kumar, a political scientist and professor emeritus at Towson University in Maryland, believed that the building was getting wrecked.

According to The Washington Post, Kumar further said,

"And these are changes that can’t be undone. They’re destroying that history forever."

The photos of the demolition were first published by The Washington Post and soon began going viral. Gavin Newsom also took to X and criticized the decision. The outlet reported that once the photos began going viral and attracted attention, the Treasury Department suggested the employees avoid clicking photos of the construction without permission.

The same was told to the outlet by a person who chose to remain anonymous. During an executive order signing in July, Donald Trump confirmed that the ballroom will be near the existing structure but won't touch it.

According to the president, the ballroom will have a seating capacity of about 650 people; that is significantly higher than what the East Wing had. Amongst the massive attention, many are excited to witness the new structure.