Syko Stu released from hospital after Raja Jackson's attack, police investigation continues

Raja Jackson’s August 23 assault on Syko Stu during a KockX Pro Wrestling Show, which was live streamed, left the latter with multiple serious injuries. Jackson, who rained punches down on Stu while he appeared to be unresponsive on a Kick live stream, is currently being investigated by the LAPD, as per Fox 11.

After being taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, Stu has now been discharged and is back home. Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, shared an update to his Instagram account. In a post, the wrestler and his wife wrote:

“Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.”

Stu’s family recognized the fact that the journey to recovery for the wrestler would be long, and added,

“He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way - whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Syko Stu’s wife, Contessa Patterson, set up a GoFundMe page to support the wrestler’s medical expenditure and his recovery when he was in the hospital. Accounting for the loss of his income, the fundraiser has a target of collecting $240,000. Of the target, more than $210,000 has been raised till the writing of this article.

In a note accompanying the campaign, Stu’s wife shared that the wrestler was a U.S Army Veteran who struggled with PTSD, and expected that the injuries following Raja Jackson’s attack could impact his wrestling career as well as life outside the ring.

Raja Jackson’s father, former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, also commented on Syko Stu’s health

In the wake of the attack which left Syko Stu injured, rumors suggesting that the wrestler had died began circulating on social media and added to the confusion about his health, according to Dexerto. The news outlet noted that the rumors were fuelled by a phone call in which an unidentified person claimed that Stu had “flatlined.”

Rampage addressed the rumors in a post on X, and said that Stu was stable. He wrote,

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable.”

Rampage also apologized on behalf of his son, who he claimed was provoked into the fight, and added,

“Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!…I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

According to Dexerto, Raja became involved in the KnokX Pro show after being hit by Stu with a beer can. Although the show, in a social media post later clarified that Raja’s entry was scripted, they admitted that the intensity of his attack on Stu was not supposed to be a part of the action.