Who is AJ Mana? Wrestler reportedly fired for his involvement in Raja Jackson's attack, named 'accessory to attempted murder'

AJ Mana (Instagram/@ajmana101)

Pro wrestler AJ Mana, whose real name is Andre Hudson, has been cut from KnokX Pro Wrestling after being accused of playing a role in a violent in-ring fight that later spiraled out of control.

He revealed that he was fired and labeled as an "accessory to attempted murder" in the terrifying altercation between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu, according to a report by Dexerto.

As the outlet further stated, the violent incident unfolded on August 23 during a KnokX Pro show, when Raja Jackson, son of Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, attacked Syko Stu while streaming on Kick.

Tensions flared after Stewart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, mistook Jackson for part of the act and splashed him with a drink. What began as a misunderstanding quickly turned into a brutal chaos.

AJ Mana tries to shift the blame fm telling Raja Jackson to give Syko Stu a 'receipt'. Blame it on the promoter, beer, anything you want. You were the ONLY goof that was feeding Raja Jackson's KICK stream. "50 subs and I'll knock his ass out". You are a now an unemployed clown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/1mlbLA3o79 — Anthony 'Don Tony' DeBlasi (@DonTonyD) August 28, 2025

Later on, the dust seemed to settle when Jackson agreed to turn the confrontation into part of a wrestling storyline, setting up a revenge angle against Stu. However, despite the attempt to smooth things over, the damage was done.

Everything we know about AJ Mana's involvement in the major chaos

As per Dexerto, AJ Mana invited Raja Jackson to join the livestream and also asked him to "give [Stu] his receipt." For those who are unaware, receipt in wrestling language stands for a wrestler paying back a stiff shot taken before. But Jackson had already made his intentions clear to viewers before the match, saying,

"it's always been my dream to f*ck up a pro wrestler."

In fact, he gave a warning that he was "really going to hit him." The broadcast escalated further, with Jackson attacking Syko and landing nearly 20 punches to his head. Before he was dragged from the ring, he continued hitting his opponent violently and continuously. Syko Stu sustained "very serious" injuries.

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was organized to pay for his treatment and bills. As of now, netizens have donated over $100,000.

AJ Mana, meanwhile, reflected on the consequences of the fight that has destroyed his career. Opening up on the F Y'all podcast recently, he recalled the phone call that ended it all, disclosing,

"I got a call from my f*cking job [saying] 'You’re an accessory to an attempted murder. We gotta let you go.' I can't wrestle anymore. How am I gonna pay my bills cause ya'll want clickbait!"

Raja Jackson Premediated Attempted Murder, planning what he will do to commit the act of violence.



"It didn't even hurt"

"Its always been my dream to fuck up a pro wrestler"

"You about to see a fake crash out"



Clearly Stemming from his fragile ego getting hurt by his chat. pic.twitter.com/0hUuGUgccS — ۟ (@Orndorffson) August 25, 2025

He has since defended himself, reiterating that he was only "in character" at the time of asking Jackson to deliver a receipt. Also, he noted that he was just using the "language of wrestling."

AJ Mana has reportedly pushed back against claims of his involvement in the assault, telling the F Y'all podcast that viral videos were cut and edited and did not reflect the full exchange.