How was AJ Mana involved in the Raja Jackson and Syko Stu fight? All you need to know

Fans in front of the KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy (Image via Facebook/KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy)

A new footage of MMA fighter AJ Mana suggests that he was involved in KnokX Pro's fight between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu that left Stu hospitalized. On August 23, Jackson and Stu faced off against each other in a live streamed wrestling bout, when Jackson brutally attacked Stu and injured him.

A backstage clip from the KnokX Pro event, which is now circulating on social media, shows AJ Mana instructing Jackson. As per Ringside News, Mana can be heard saying,

“You f***ing give him his receipt. You remember what a receipt is. Give him his f***ing receipt, bro, tag his shit. If they got a f***ing problem with it, I’ll f***ing run out there. Tag his shit bro.”

According to USA Today, a “receipt” signifies an equivalent response to previous attack in wrestling terms. Prior to Jackson’s attack, Stu had struck him with a beer can.

Footage of Raja Jackson being told to give Syko Stu a receipt after the beer bottle incident pic.twitter.com/3uJtxk9Q1s — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) August 24, 2025

What happened between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu?

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy, which partners with the WWE ID Program, conducted its “Knox Experience” on August 23 in Los Angeles. Raja Jackson, the son of UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, who was initially backstage, was roped into the fight by Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, according to USA Today.

During the live stream before Jackson and Stu locked horns, Jackson, according to USA Today, said about attacking Stu,

“I'm not playing no games…They told me to hit him and just leave, someone will pull me off of him and we'll leave. I'm telling you I'm gonna hit him as many times as I can, watch.”

Jackson battered Stu, who suffered from broken bones in his face and lost a lot of his teeth, as per USA Today. TMZ also reported that an investigation was launched into Jackson by the LAPD.

KnokX Pro addressed Jackson’s brutal beatdown of Stu in a recent statement on their Facebook page released on August 24. While condemning Jackson’s actions, the wrestling organization said,

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Stu’s brother, Andrew Smith also posted an update about the wrestler, and said,

“He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support…Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

A journalist reported on X that while the segment with Jackson and Stu was scripted, the intensity of Jackson's blows was not slated to be a part of the action.

Meanwhile, AJ Mana has not spoken out about the incident, and he hasn’t addressed the video which shows him addressing Jackson. As per Ringside News, however, the wrestler has disabled comments on his social media pages.