"Im so over the blatant favoritism": Dancing with the Stars fans outraged after Whitney Leavitt receives her first 10s

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas from DWTS (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Week six of Dancing with the Stars premiered on October 21, 2025, featuring contestants performing to songs from the movie Wicked.

While many broke personal best records by stepping out of their comfort zones, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt received the season’s first 10s with her quickstep routine.

She, along with her dance partner, Mark Ballas, danced to Ariana Grande’s Popular, channeling the identity of Glinda.

Her act was appreciated by the experts and the guest judge, Wicked director Jon M. Chu. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Jon M. each gave Whitney a ten, whereas Derek Hough gave her a nine, bringing her total to 39 out of 40 points.

However, unlike the panelists, fans were not pleased with the scoring. They believed Whitney was not deserving of the season’s first 10.

Although they appreciated the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s effort on stage, they argued that other couples delivered better routines than hers.

Elaine Hendrix and Robert Irwin were the two contestants viewers felt should have received the season’s first 10s, based on their performances in the latest episode and over the past few weeks.

Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to call out the judges for giving Whitney Leavitt a perfect score, as one commented:

“no im about to turn this show off whitney did not deserve those 10s im so over the blatant favoritism.”

Netizens firmly believed Elaine and Robert were more deserving of the feat that Whitney.

“if anyone was supposed to get 10’s tonight it was robert and elaine. and the only person who deserved their 10’s was jordan. im sorry whitney might be good but she’s not memorable,” a fan wrote.

“i say we just vote whitney out idec i’m tired of this mark bias week after week WHY HER AND NOT ROBERT,” another one commented.

“DWTS: Wicked Night - Elaine deserved all 10s, Robert deserved at least one 10, my girl Jordan was so close to a perfect score (deserved). Oh and F**K Whitney Leavitt…..” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar criticism.

“Whitney hopping around the stage to that ear burn of a remix getting 10s and Elaine giving the most insane and emotional performance of a lifetime only getting 9s…. …Okay!” a person wrote.

“I need a judging scoring rubric because how did Elaine and Robert not get a single 10 but Whitney got 3,” another one commented.

“Okay so Elaine, Alix, Dylan AND Robert all had routines that were far SUPERIOR to Whitney and Mark…Yet, NONE OF THEM RECEIVED ONE 10?!” a fan posted.

What did the judges say about Whitney’s performance on week six of Dancing with the Stars?

For Wicked Night, Whitney performed as Glinda to Ariana Grande’s Popular. Carrie Ann Inaba, while reviewing the act, said the routine was “unhinged in all the right ways.”

She also commended her for improving herself with every passing week. As for Derek Hough, he felt like he was “discovering a star,” watching Whitney on the show.

He appreciated the way she animated herself and maneuvered across the ballroom stage. According to him, it was a “complicated” and “jam-packed” routine that showcased her skills.

The special guest, Jon M. Chu, noted:

“It was the perfect blend of technical prowess and just fun.”

Bruno Tonioli, on the other hand, felt Whitney’s performance was “insanely good.” He particularly enjoyed her “magnificent” footwork, saying it looked like “Galinda gone ballistic.”

That said, he gave her a ten, as did Jon and Carrie. Derek, however, gave her a nine.

Meanwhile, both Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson, as well as Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten, received 36 out of 40 points each.

Stay tuned for more updates.