Who was Lauren Craven? Tributes pour in as La Mesa police officer dies at 25

Lauren Craven, a La Mesa Police Officer, died in a traffic collision on Monday night [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplashed/Matt C)

Police Officer Lauren Craven died in an accident on Monday, October 20, the La Mesa Police Department announced on social media.

According to the authorities, she was trying to help the victims of an initial crash, but was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 8 at Fairmont Avenue.

After announcing Officer Craven’s death in the line of duty, La Mesa PD shared:

“Officer Craven was returning to the city of La Mesa from San Diego Central Jail when she came upon a collision on eastbound Interstate 8 at Fairmont Avenue. After exiting her vehicle to assist, she was tragically struck and killed by another motorist.”

Lauren Craven, a native of Bend, Oregon, joined the La Mesa Police Department in February 2024. Before joining law enforcement, the 25-year-old worked at a San Diego-based company, A Helping Hand, as a childcare provider for 10 months.

According to Lauren’s LinkedIn profile, she was an investigations intern at Same Day Process. While pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Loyola Marymount University, Craven worked as a nanny and a Ben & Jerry’s ice scooper.

Lauren had a bachelor's degree in International Relations. At the same time, she was also a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority at Loyola Marymount University.

Craven was also an alumnus of the University of Redlands and Summit High School in Bend, Oregon.

After the police officer’s demise in a tragic accident on Monday night, many have expressed their condolences on social media.

La Mesa PD hails late Officer Lauren Craven for her heroics, others pay tribute online

The 25-year-old police officer recently lost her life in a traffic collision, her department announced on Facebook.

After recounting the incident in a post, the La Mesa Police Department honored Lauren Craven for her heroic actions on Monday night and wrote:

“Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others—a reflection of how she lived every day.”

La Mesa PD added:

“Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion—qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and the members of the La Mesa Police Department in your prayers as they navigate this profound loss.”

The police department concluded with a remark that Officer Craven’s “legacy of service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Many expressed their condolences in the comments under La Mesa PD’s post.

“RIP💙🖤 We met her at Oktoberfest, she spoke to my 3 year old daughter and my daughter was in aw of her,” Angeline Ortuno shared.

“Serving, as she was trained. This is an amazing officer. May she rest in peace and her family be proud. Praying for peace & comfort for her family,” Renee Hutchison wrote.

“My daughter grew up with Lauren in school. Such a sweet and strong child growing up. Tragic. My condolences to her family,” Kristy Page Haworth spoke highly of Officer Craven.

“Condolences to Officer Cravens family. RIP Officer Craven. Thank you for your service! ❤️🙏,” Jane Meyer Sparks added.

Other police departments also sent their condolences and paid tribute to Officer Lauren Craven. Orange County Sheriff's Department, California wrote:

“We send our deepest condolences to the La Mesa Police Department and the family and loved ones of Officer Craven. After stopping at a crash scene to assist motorists, Officer Craven was tragically struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle. Our prayers are with her family, friends, and the La Mesa Police Department during this difficult time.”

Costa Mesa Police Department stated:

“We send our sincerest condolences to the La Mesa Police Department, and Officer Lauren Craven’s loved ones and community as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Officer Lauren Craven served her community with pride and dedication. Jennifer and I are heartbroken by her loss. We join her family, friends, and fellow officers in mourning.



Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff. pic.twitter.com/ImsAR19OKC — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 21, 2025

KGET reported that Police departments and law enforcement bodies/officials such as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the San Bernardino Police Officers’ Association, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Headquarters, the Riverside County Sheriff, and more sent their condolences.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also paid tribute to Officer Craven and announced that flags at the state capitol will be flown at half-staff to honor her.