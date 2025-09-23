Did DC Young Fly pass away in an accident? Car crash claim debunked

Viral report about DC Young Fly's alleged death is debunked. (Image by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

A Facebook post recently reported that comedian DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, 33, was "involved in a fatal car crash", leaving his "fans in tears worldwide". Posted by a page called Daily Boud, a link shared in the caption led to an article on a website, Newshour71h.

The post had DC's photo on one side and an image of a wrecked car surrounded by some bystanders on the other side.

Please tell me that DC Young Fly post I seen was fake….. — straw hat riah 👒 (@riaahbabyyy) September 22, 2025

According to Newshour71h's article published on September 20:

"The entertainment world was struck with shock and grief today as reports surfaced that beloved comedian, actor, and host D.C. Young Fly has been involved in a fatal car crash."

It added:

"Known for his infectious humor, quick wit, and unforgettable energy on shows like Wild 'N Out, D.C. Young Fly's sudden tragedy has left millions of fans heartbroken."

Per the article, the accident took place on a highway outside Atlanta on September 19. Witnesses reportedly saw the vehicles rushing at high speed before colliding on the highway. They allegedly called the scene of the crash "unreal". The article reported:

"Sources close to the family confirmed that D.C. Young Fly was in the car at the time of the accident, and despite the efforts of paramedics, the comedian could not be saved."

Some of the comedian's fans, convinced by the Facebook post and the article, began penning their tributes for DC Young Fly. They mourned for the actor's alleged untimely passing.

However, this claim is false. DC Young Fly did not pass away in a car crash near Atlanta. The comedian and host is alive and well. Newshours71h's report was published on Saturday, September 20. DC's latest Instagram post is from Monday, September 22. Thus, it entirely debunks the viral claim that the comedian had died.

Viral report on DC Young Fly's supposed death is proven false

​While no credible reports backed Newshour71h's article about DC Young Fly's alleged death, the comedian's latest IG post further proved the viral claim to be false.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, DC posted a photo from what appeared to be a recording studio. He captioned it, "Got somethin up my sleeve" with the hashtags #NoDayzOff and #MusicHustle.

Newshour71h's article also mentioned Jacklyn Smith, aka Ms Jacky Oh!, the mother of DC's three children, who died young. But the details about Jacklyn's death shared in the article are inconsistent with real events.

Per Newshour71h, Jacklyn died months ago, whereas Ms. Jacky Oh! passed away on May 31, 2023. According to the Los Angeles Times' September 2023 report, Jacklyn died after facing some complications from cosmetic surgery.

Moreover, the Facebook page, Daily Boud, which shared the news about DC Young Fly's supposed death, is known for making fake claims. It made another post on September 22, claiming the comedian's apparent death was a setup and not an accident. Regardless, DC's social media update from Monday is proof enough that he is alive.