Who is Alana Hadid’s husband? All about Ross Williams as Gigi and Bella Hadid’s sister marries in LA

Alana Hadid and Ross Williams (Image via Instagram/@britishvogue)

Alana Hadid married Emmy-winning producer Ross Williams in an intimate backyard ceremony at their father, Mohamed Hadid's residence on Saturday, October 18.

"We wanted to do it somewhere that meant something to us, so my dad's house was a natural thought. I'm so honored that so many people made the effort to come from all over the world, from Tunisia, Kuwait, from Paris, Hawaii — people who are important to us now, but also important to our marriage going forward .I feel like we were surrounded by love the whole time," Alana told Vogue in an interview published October 21.

Among those attending the wedding were Gigi, Bella, Anwar, and Marielle Hadid, along with their father, Mohamed, and his ex-wife, Mary Butler.

Mohamed shares Alana and Marielle with ex-wife Mary Butler. He later married Yolanda Hadid in 1994 and had their children, Gigi in 1995, Bella in 1996, and Anwar in 1999, before divorcing in 2000. He was in a brief relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull after his divorce from Yolandana, and together they had a daughter.

Alana reportedly met Ross via a dating app. According to his LinkedIn, Ross Williams graduated with a communications degree from the University of Kansas in 1999, and later completed a Bachelor's in Fine Arts, Film/Cinema/Video Studies from Columbia College Chicago.

In May 2026, he completed his master's in marriage and family therapy/counseling from Phillips Graduate Institute’s MFT Program of Campbellsville University. He currently works as a marriage and family therapy (MFT) trainee at CalFam Counseling and as an addiction and mental health group facilitator at Solution Based Therapeutics.

Keep reading to learn about Ross Williams.

More about Ross Williams

According to his LinkedIn bio, Ross Williams' journey into mental health has been influenced by his previous role as a co-executive producer at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He worked in the renowned show from 2005 to 2022.

Reflecting on his time with the long-running talk show, he shared on LinkedIn:

"You can’t have a story without a beginning, middle and end and you can’t evolve as a character in that story without others being a part of it and influencing you along the way. My journey at The Ellen DeGeneres Show started 17 years ago walking onto the NBC lot in Burbank, CA. I’m not going to pretend I remember the very day I started or what I was wearing but what I do vividly remember is the intense energy being generated from every single person working on the staff and crew."

In the 2023 post, he added:

"The energy I felt day 1 up until today was magnetic. A force that was unique. It drew me in and kept me coming back each day for 17 years. I hope to see you all again in this life or the next so we can reminisce about this incredible era in our lives."

While details about his father remain private, Ross's mother, Janet Williams, is a licensed clinical professional counselor at Will2Change, specializing in life transitions, stress management, couples counseling, and working with adolescents, according to her LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Alana Hadid is an activist and creative director of "film production and distribution company rooted in creative resistance" Watermelon Pictures.