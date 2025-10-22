Luigi Mangione was reportedly assaulted by a group of trans women during a Thailand trip months before he shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. Mangione is accused of slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year and is making his first appearance on state charges of murder as an act of terrorism. He is facing 11 counts for the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. (Photo by Steven Hirsch - Pool/Getty Images)

Luigi Mangione made it to the headlines in December 2024, after he allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A new report, mentioned by The New York Times, suggested that Luigi was apparently assaulted by a bunch of trans women during a trip to Thailand months before the aforementioned shooting.

The outlet suggested that Luigi had boasted to his friends about his backpacking trip across Asia. American soccer player Christian Sacchini and another friend claimed that they first met Luigi in a Bangkok bar in March of last year. Luigi reportedly told them that he was from Maryland but was living in Hawaii. They further revealed that Luigi was shocked to know how affordable healthcare services were in Thailand, unlike in the US.

Following the meeting, Luigi remained in touch with the aforementioned men. In a WhatsApp message sent to the friend, he mentioned getting involved in a violent encounter with a group of trans women. Luigi Mangione reportedly also sent photos of the injuries on his arm that he sustained during the encounter.

The New York Times further revealed that the three men were supposed to go to Vietnam together, but Luigi cancelled his plan and instead went to Japan alone. He reportedly told the men that he wanted to be in peace and relax in hot springs. Luigi ended up in a small Japanese village named Tenkawa and told the men that the place was very peaceful.

Juntaro Mihara, a small guesthouse owner in Tenkawa, said that Luigi Mangione did not use digital devices during his stay there. Mihara continued,

"He was quiet, and only had minimum necessary conversations with other guests or maybe didn't talk with anyone."

Luigi Mangione reportedly went off the grid after he returned to San Francisco in July 2024

About less than six months before the shooting, Luigi Mangione reportedly went off the grid after he returned to San Francisco. According to friends and family, he had stopped responding to their messages and became quite inactive on social media as well. According to The New York Post, a diary entry of Luigi, dating back to August 2024, has been found.

In the diary entry, Luigi claimed that he was not able to sleep properly and that he felt "foggy." At one point, he wrote that he finally felt "confident about what I'll do." The suspected gunman reportedly continued,

"The details are finally coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad – in a way – that I've procrastinated, bc it allowed me to learn more about UHC. The target is insurance. It checks every box."

As of now, Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the federal and state charges against him. For the unversed, Brian Thompson was in Midtown Manhattan, attending a conference, when he was shot to death. Meanwhile, Mangione has also reportedly attracted a cult-like following, who celebrated the attack on the CEO.

Luigi Mangione is set to appear in court on December 5, 2025. As of now, no trial surrounding the case has started.