"Provided by a third-party vendor": Shein addresses Luigi Mangione's alleged photo modeling a shirt on their website

Shein address Luigi Mangione's alleged photo modeling a shirt on their website (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

Fast-fashion store Shein is under scrutiny after a shirt listing on its website showed a picture that looks like Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York last year.

The photo seemed to show him modeling a plain white short-sleeved shirt. It was spotted before being taken down. Reports say the shirt cost less than $10, prompting the company to launch an internal investigation into how the image was used.

Third-party vendor blamed as retailer removes controversial image, tightens oversight

A spokesperson told BBC News that the snap had been uploaded by a third-party vendor and was taken down quickly when found. The retailer said it is reviewing its oversight systems, tightening monitoring measures, and will act tough on the seller who did it. It's not clear how long the photo was up or who put it there. Some think the pic may have been made by AI, but this isn't certain yet. In their words:

"The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery. We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies."

Luigi Mangione's trial sparks National debate and online frenzy

Luigi Mangione's trial has turned into one of the most polarizing criminal trials lately. It has mixed tragedy, politics, and internet culture into a national flashpoint. Luigi, 26, said he did not kill Mr. Thompson and faces death if found guilty of the charges by the nation. Since his arrest, the story has blown up way past the court, sparking debates about America's privatized healthcare system, fueling viral campaigns online, and inspiring merchandise, until big retailers had to step in.

With fans who see him as an unlikely folk figure and critics condemning the glorification of violence, Mangione's fight in court has turned into a cultural spectacle watched across the country.

