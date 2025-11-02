MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 17: A man holds a bag as he leaves the SHEIN’s “Spring Boutique” temporary store at Palazzo dei Giureconsulti on March 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. SHEIN, a Chinese e-commerce platform specialized in ultra fast fashion, frequently holds temporary "pop-up" stores to allow customers to experience their products in person and to interact with the brand offline. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Shein faces backlash in France over alleged sale of child-like sex dolls ahead of its Paris store launch

Shein under investigation in France over alleged sale of child-like sex dolls

French authorities have opened an investigation into Shein after regulators said the fast‑fashion behemoth was offering sex dolls on its site, a move that might run afoul of the country's anti‑pornography statutes. The inquiry follows alerts from the European Commission and consumer watchdogs, which in May pointed to alleged breaches such as sustainability claims and fabricated discount offers.

In a press release, France's consumer‑protection agency DGCCRF warned that distributing material that depicts minors online can carry a penalty of up to seven years behind bars and a €100,000 (approximately $107,000 USD) fine, as reported by POLITICO. According to the agency, it has already tipped off the media regulator Arcom. The dispute only deepens the growing strain between Shein and French interests, arriving months after the brand's Paris debut at BHV sparked backlash, from suppliers.

