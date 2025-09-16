Judge throws out murder charges tied to terrorism for Luigi Mangione

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. Mangione is accused of slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year and is making his first appearance on state charges of murder as an act of terrorism. He is facing 11 counts for the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. (Photo by Steven Hirsch - Pool/Getty Images)

A New York court on Tuesday reportedly dismissed two murder charges tied to terrorism against Luigi Mangione. It said that there wasn't enough legal ground for the claims, as per the court's final word.

Luigi Mangione, 27, who was said to have shot down the former head of UnitedHealthcare, had key terror-related murder charges dismissed by a judge. His legal team said that the first-degree murder charge, "in furtherance of an act of terrorism," and the second-degree murder charge, claiming that terrorism statutes are intended for attacks targeting multiple civilians rather than a single individual. Mangione still has a second-degree murder charge to face.

Judge Gregory Carro wrote:

"While the People place great emphasis on defendant's 'ideological’ motive, there is no indication in the statute that a murder committed for ideological reasons (in this case, the defendant's apparent desire to draw attention to what he perceived as inequities or greed within the American health care system), fits within the definition of terrorism without establishing the necessary element of an intent to intimidate or coerce."

Luigi Mangione's state case moves forward

Luigi Mangione, who had been charged with the highest level of state offenses, still faces the possibility of 25 years to life imprisonment in the case of second-degree murder, which is a lesser crime compared to his initial indictments. Tuesday's decision does not affect the current federal murder case; however, the Justice Department intends to pursue the death penalty. This judgment was issued when Mangione was taken to a court in Manhattan, dressed in a beige jumpsuit with his wrists and ankles restrained.

Mangione had defended by claiming that he was being charged with the same murder by the federal authorities and wanted to suppress evidence and statements taken at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled to return to court on December 1, at which a hearing will take place on the motion to suppress such evidence.

Mangione is charged with killing Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel during the annual investors meeting of UnitedHealthcare last year, a case that attracted national attention, in part because of some gruesome messages left on bullets and shell casings at the crime scene.

Luigi Mangione's case gains the National spotlight

The dismissal of terror-related murder charges against Luigi Mangione comes amid a wave of politically charged attacks across the U.S., including last week's killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus. The court hearings of Mangione have attracted constant waves of supporters, most of whom are dressed in green and bearing signs, and others even dressed as Nintendo character Luigi.

Mangione has raised over $1.2 million through online donations since he was arrested in December. His defense claimed that the state and federal prosecutions should not be imposed concurrently because it is a malpractice that infringes his constitutional rights, which should be based on previous prosecutions, and that the jury might turn out to be biased.

On Tuesday, Judge Gregory Carro projected that the claim of double jeopardy was untimely and the state case could be handled first, even in the face of the federal death penalty looming. The hearings are keeping people glued to the case, and as it progresses, there are still so many cases of evidence being suppressed, statements being made to the police, and the case being very publicized.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!