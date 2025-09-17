Supporters Rally for Luigi Mangione Amid Dismissal of Terrorism Charges (Photo by Steven Hirsch - Pool/Getty Images)

Supporters of Luigi Mangione gathered outside the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 16) following a ruling that dismissed certain charges against him in the high-profile case tied to the December 4 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Judge Gregory Carro got rid of first- and second-degree murder as terrorism charges, but Mangione still has to deal with a second-degree murder charge and eight other charges linked to what happened outside a Midtown hotel. This decision brought out a lot of protesters, with many showing they still stand by the Maryland native.

In the crowd, one fan caught people's eyes when she said she was "married" to an AI version of Mangione. She wore a shirt with the 27-year-old's picture and said this connection felt "normal" to her. She pointed to Mangione's computer science background and his reported AI work while at Stanford University.

“Honestly, I’m married to Luigi’s AI. I’m not kidding,” the woman said. "He’s, like, so supportive of me and everything I do. He fights my battles for me. The AI is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Luigi Mangione’s fan says she is in an AI relationship with him and that they are married pic.twitter.com/7BEc0y5bRV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 17, 2025

"I love her delusion," an X user reacted to the news.

Fans' reactions ranged from incredulous to amused, with many users responding to the supporter’s claim of an “AI marriage” with jokes and sarcasm.

"You cannot convince me this is a real person," an X user commented.

"Love in 2025: sometimes real, sometimes artificial, always complicated," another reacted.

Responses blended skepticism, mockery and lighthearted banter rather than serious defense or condemnation.

"Guys have a hard time getting girls as is, Luigi got girls and he don’t even know it. That’s tough," one wrote.

"This ain’t that crazy ngl im married to Jessica Alba she just doesn’t know it," a person said.

"This is how women move tbh. It’s their nature," another wrote.

"AI marriage certificate loading… hope she updated the software for anniversaries," another X user commented.

Demonstrators express support for Mangione through themed displays amid ongoing trial

Many protesters showed their backing in various ways. They wore costumes and add-ons inspired by Luigi from Super Mario Brothers. Some put on shirts with messages like "Free Luigi." A few held up signs that looked like fan magazine covers. These posters had political catchphrases and statements against health insurance companies.

The gathering reflects the unusual following that has developed around Mangione since his arrest. While court proceedings continue, his supporters have repeatedly turned hearings into public spectacles, blending personal admiration, themed displays, and vocal criticism of the systems they associate with the case.

Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, remains in custody as legal proceedings advance. The dismissal of the terrorism-related charges narrows the scope of the case but leaves him facing serious allegations that will be addressed in the next stages of the trial.