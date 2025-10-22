What were the charges against Finesse2tymes? Details explored as rapper reportedly arrested in Texas

Rapper Finesse2Tymes Arrested in Texas on Multiple Drug-Related Charges (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Police in East Texas arrested rapper Ricky Hampton, known by his stage name Finesse2Tymes, for the second time in just a month. Officials in Harrison County confirmed the arrest, which landed him with eight charges. These include,

Possession of marijuana

Tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair

Prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

4 counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a dangerous drug

Hampton got out of Harrison County Jail on Tuesday after paying $119,000 to post bond. Just last month, Smith County law enforcement also arrested him after they found drugs in the car he was driving.

Finesse2Tymes doin exactly what he said after he arrested with multiple drug charges. Goin to jail to check in. pic.twitter.com/HC6Rlqjakk — Riggs (@AndreHolliday_) October 21, 2025

Finesse2Tymes continues to make headlines for both his music and legal controversies

Finesse2Tymes, who comes from Memphis, Tennessee, gained popularity in the Southern rap world thanks to his hit song “Back End.”

He is signed to Atlantic Records and is known for his raw lyrics and focus on street life themes.

His newfound arrest is just an addition to the long history of legal troubles and interpersonal drama of the rapper. Hampton served a number of years in federal prison prior to signing a record deal on a weapons-related offense resulting in a 2017 nightclub shooting in Little Rock, Arkansas, where over 20 people were injured.

Although he was not charged with shooting anyone, the prosecutors complained that his actions had caused the violence to break out.

Hampton is invoked in a headline not only when he is in trouble with the law, but also when there is drama and beefing on social media.

In 2023, people criticized him for his statements about gender roles and relationships. He also faced claims of being involved in a fight during a live show, though he denied it.

Finesse2Tymes is out on bond while the courts handle the latest charges against him.