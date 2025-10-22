Nathan Hale Elementary School principal's alleged email causes outrage after it mentions Lucy Martinez being threatened over her Charlie Kirk remarks

PRODUCTION - 09 February 2023, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: ILLUSTRATION - A woman types an e-mail on an iPad (posed scene). On February 10, the data protection commissioner of the state of Baden-Württemberg announces his activity report on data protection 2022. Photo: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa (Photo by Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A video of Lucy Martinez, who apparently is a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, has been going viral lately. The video captured the woman apparently making gestures during the "No Kings" protests to mock Charlie Kirk's assassination. The alleged incident captured her mimicking a gunshot motion that seemed to be connected to Kirk's death.

Meanwhile, a letter claiming to be an official response to the alleged incident has been going viral. The letter apparently was issued by Nathan Hale Elementary principal Dawn Iles-Gomez, who reacted to the issue surrounding Martinez. Andrew Kolvet took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a screenshot of the email in question.

In the tweet, dated October 21, Kolvet claimed that it was sent to him by a parent whose child has been attending the Nathan Hale Elementary School. As per Kolvet, the parent was furious because, according to them, the school authorities were trying to portray Lucy Martinez as the victim. The tweet by Kolvet further read,

"It's simple Nathan Hale and Principal Iles-Gomez: Fire Lucy Martinez for mocking Charlie's murder, and the attention will subside. We will cheer you on! She failed life’s pop quiz and has no business being around children."

It received more than 290K views as well as over 12.5K likes since the time it was posted. Despite the email going viral, PrimeTimer could not independently verify its authenticity. The school authorities, too, have not confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

What was mentioned in the viral letter that apparently was an official response from the Nathan Hale Elementary School principal?

While it is unclear if the letter is authentic or not, it has garnered massive attention on social media platforms. The beginning of the alleged letter addressed the usage of "potentially threatening language to a staff member." According to this letter in question, the Chicago Police Department is looking into the matter and providing required assistance to the school.

Further, the alleged letter read,

"I know that this has been an unsettling day for many in our school community, but I want to assure everyone that learning is continuing to move forward for all students. Our school day was uneventful, and we look forward to welcoming all of our children back to class as normal tomorrow."

At the end of the alleged letter, the principal seemingly wrote that the social media accounts of the school will remain inactive for some time. The letter alleged that this decision was taken since the accounts were getting filled with hate comments from individuals who were not associated with Nathan Hale Elementary School.

While it is still unclear if the letter is genuine, many netizens have started treating it as one. Many users reacted under Andrew Kolvet's tweet and bashed the school. One user even suggested contacting the school's district office, claiming that the school was not giving enough importance to the alleged actions of Lucy Martinez.

The incident involving Lucy Martinez has attracted attention not just from netizens but from prominent Republican figures as well. According to reports by KWTX, this list includes Ryan Fournier and Rep. Chip Roy.