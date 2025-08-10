Finesse2Tymes' mom GoFundMe seeks $6000 amid claims rapper cut her off

Finesse2Tymes (Image via Getty)

Finesse2Tymes' mother, Pluria Alexander, has recently launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $6,000 to cover moving expenses and avoid eviction. The news sparked public attention and debate.

The Memphis-born rapper is facing backlash on social media platforms after his mother claimed he cut off her financial support after a personal fallout, a move she says has left her facing possible eviction in Texas.

While reflecting on the major change, she revealed that her landlord has given her only a few days to pay rent or vacate the property, according to a report by HotNewHipHop.

Detailing her housing struggles, Alexander stated in her GoFundMe initiative that this is the third time she has faced homelessness due to issues with her son. Till now, she has unfortunately been denied housing multiple times.

Everything we know about Finesse2Tymes's mother's allegations and her GoFundMe campaign

With a target of $6,000, Pluria Alexander started a fundraiser to help with relocation costs and prevent eviction. According to the crowdfunding drive description, she has been battling anxiety and depression, which further worsened because of "narcissistic abuse" from Finesse2Tymes.

In an attempt to raise money for shifting to a new home immediately, she mentioned in her GoFundMe campaign's description, sharing,

"My name is Pluria, and I’m reaching out for help as I face eviction and the urgent need to find a new place to live. Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own."

Recalling the time when she lived in Memphis before finding her new place in Texas, she spoke about having her own car and a home. However, she has no one to help her presently. Based on her allegations, Finesse2Tyme's "actions" left her homeless earlier as well. Her current dilemma with shifting to a new place is the third time she needs to relocate due to her son. With time, she says the process gets "harder to recover."

Further detailing her struggle to find a new place, Pluria explained,

"My landlord has given me just a few days to pay, and I expect an eviction filing this week. I’m doing everything I can to stay close to my family and maintain my health, but the stress is overwhelming. I struggle with anxiety and depression, and the emotional toll of narcissistic abuse from my son has made things even harder."

The rapper's mother is seeking help and support to get over this tumultuous phase in her life. While elaborating on her obstacles and distress, she also recounted the time some Nigerian people had fraudulently used her, prompting a money laundering charge.

The terrifying incident led to a legal battle with the possibility of her imprisonment. Delving further into the legal proceeding, she expressed,

"Last year, I was scammed by Nigerian fraudsters, which led to a money laundering charge. Now, I am currently in court and facing the possibility of six years in prison. This charge has made it nearly impossible to secure housing, as I’ve already been denied by three different apartments."

Even after encountering such major setbacks in life, Alexander is set on finding "stable housing" so that she can start rebuilding and remain connected to her "support system."

Speaking about the money raised from her GoFundMe campaign, she further continued,

"The funds I raise will go directly toward moving costs, transportation, and deposits for a new place."

She urged netizens to extend their hands and help her at these dire times. Acknowledging everyone's assistance, she also penned in her GoFundMe appeal,

"Your support would mean the world to me. It would give me a chance to start over, stay near my loved ones, and focus on my health and well-being while I navigate this difficult legal situation. Thank you for considering helping me during this challenging time."

At the time of publishing, she has raised $360 from 26 donations. She is yet to collect a significant amount for her $6,000 target.

Social media sites are flooded with the news of Finesse2Tymes' mother's claims against her son. The allegations raised many eyebrows, leading to a severe backlash against the rapper.

Every 6 months i come on this app and someone is complaining about getting finessed by Finesse2Tymes and it’s like.. it’s in the name?? https://t.co/jD6qOwYBXy — ž@€#@r¥ (@zackSJackson) August 10, 2025

An X user commented on the incident,

"Every 6 months i come on this app and someone is complaining about getting finessed by Finesse2Tymes and it’s like.. it’s in the name??"

Netizen @JennDawggg202 responded,

"My thing is... Why would you rent your mama a house instead of buying?????? Kill two birds with one stone"

X user @chiefflips shared,

"damn this is actually so sad to watch 😔 family business should never be brought to the internet"

On the other hand, some netizens did not agree with Pluria. @ThomasBland99 claimed,

"Nah he gave her money and she probably has a house. She is just greedy and probably spent up all the money he gave her and wants more."

