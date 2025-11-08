Waffle House Brings Cozy Flavors with Its New Cinnamon Crunch Waffle

THORNTON, COLORADO - MARCH 26: A Waffle House restaurant sits closed after the restaurant chain closed at least 420 locations due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 26, 2020 in Thornton, Colorado. With reported sales down 70 percent, Waffle House is known for staying open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has become a barometer in the past to to determine the severity of a disaster if they close. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Waffle House's back in the news with a fresh twist on an old classic. This beloved morning meal spot from Georgia - just hitting 70 years in business - and still riding the talk wave after that short-lived nickel-and-dime egg charge - is rolling out a temporary treat: their first-ever Cinnamon Crunch Waffle.

Folks looking for that familiar Waffle House vibe will find their classic waffles jazzed up with a crispy twist - perfect timing if you’re hunting something tasty but short-lived on the menu.

Waffle House debuts the limited-time Cinnamon Crunch Waffle

A fresh twist hits menus at Waffle House - the Cinnamon Crunch Waffle’s back, but just for now. Inside, you’ll find a swirl of spiced batter running through the middle - then hit with a rain of crunchy cinnamon bits on top. It's finished off with a fluffy heap of whipped cream topping sitting pretty up high.

Not like their usual ones, where taste comes from mixing in flavors or tossing some on after; this one goes all-in by doing two things at once, stacking the kick so each bite feels kind of like that fan-favorite Strawberry Shortcake version did.

Waffle House is shaking up its menu with a limited‑time addition: the Cinnamon Crunch Waffle. The classic Sweet Cream Waffle remains at $5.20. The seasonal spin lifts the price to around $6.25. Those keen to try the item can scan the locator for nearby Waffle House outlets to see whether the specialty waffle is on offer. Available at participating locations and only while supplies last, as reported by Allrecipes.

The Cinnamon Crunch Waffle is a treat that's best seized sooner rather than later. Early tasters are already lauding the offering, noting its sweetness and a cinnamon note that lands just right.

