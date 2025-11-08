Why is "Vance/Sweeney 2028" trending? Benny Johnson and Michael Knowles praise Sydney Sweeney for refusing to apologize over American Eagle jeans ad

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In a recent episode of Megyn Kelly's show, the political commentator pulled up a video clip of a Sydney Sweeney interview, where the host asked her about the controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad campaign. The interviewer asked the Euphoria actress:

NEW: Michael Knowles endorses actress Sydney Sweeney for the next vice president following her interview with GQ Magazine.



“She is the new spokesman for the American right…”



“And I'm willing to go so far as to say, right now, I'm formally endorsing a ticket of Vance… pic.twitter.com/g9gPTdCC8C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

"Specifically in the in this political climate, white people shouldn't joke about genetic superiority. That was the criticism, broadly speaking. Since you are talking about this, I just wanted to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically."

In response to that, Sweeney didn't give away any conflicting reaction, simply stating:

"I think that when I have an issue that I wanna speak about, people will hear it."

Megyn Kelly called Sydney's response very boss-like, while Michael Knowles - who was seated next to Ben Shapiro, said:

"It's a new meme... She's the new spokesman for the American right. And I'm willing to go so far as to say, right now, I'm formally endorsing a ticket of Vance/Sweeney 2028. The greatest message discipline in the Republican Party."

Why is everyone tweeting Vance-Sweeney 2028?



Because Sydney Sweeney just proved that she has more balls than most politicians in Washington DC.



She atomized an insufferable, passive aggressive feminist with a single stare.



She didn’t apologize for her viral jeans ad or take… pic.twitter.com/jjOOEyF8vc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2025

Knowles' statement has since led to the phrase "Vance/Sweeney 2028" going viral over social media, even making it to the news headlines. On Fox News, Jesse Watters invited Benny Johnson to comment on it, who said:

"Everybody is obsessed right now, the government shut down, but that is the single greatest shut down in the history of media. What Sydney Sweeney did right there, was a masterclass in destroying bad faith arguments."

Johnson also called Sweeney's interviewer an "insufferable passive-aggressive feline questioner" and accused her of engaging in a wrap-up smear tactic of Democrats.

​

"It didn't affect me one way or the other" - Sydney Sweeney on American Eagle ad campaign

The virality of Vance/Sweeney 2028 on X comes days after the Anyone But You actress's GQ interview was published (on November 4). In the interview, Sweeney was asked about her initial reaction to the American Eagle ad campaign she received, to which she said:

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Sydney also acknowledged the president and vice president speaking about the ad campaign, calling it "surreal". The interviewer then brought up American Eagle's stocks going up by 38% and her satisfaction with the fact. In response, Sweeney said:

"I was aware of the numbers as it was going... I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn’t affect me one way or the other."

Sydney Sweeney-starrer Euphoria's third season is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2026.