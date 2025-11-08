Charlie Kirk believed Ben Shapiro tried to “kill” his and Candace Owens’ careers as they became famous, text messages show

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Ben Shapiro speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

New screenshots of text messages exchanged between Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk before the latter's assassination revealed that he believed Shapiro was trying to "kill" their careers.

"The ben thing involves me more than he wants to admit… He knows Jon Snow is stronger as the dragons fly…

According to the screenshots posted by an @AF Post tweet, Owens forwarded Kirk a link to an article titled:

"LEAK: Ben Shapiro's YAF Launches Smear Campaign Against Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens - DANGEROUS"

Kirk's reaction to it was: "Hahahahaha gah". Further in the conversation, he pointed out that Owens had become "bigger than Ben," which is why Shapiro wanted her "to punch down to him".

Charlie also wrote to Candace:

"The ben thing involves me more than he wants to admit. He knows Jon Snow is stronger as the dragons fly higher."

When Candace pointed out that Shapiro considered Kirk "responsible" for her, Charlie wrote in response:

"Its worse. He views you as my slave. 100%. "Control her". Is what he was really saying to me when he called"

It is important to note that no timestamp has been mentioned in the entire text thread, which makes it impossible to find out when the conversation might've taken place.

Ben Shapiro accused Candace Owens of accusing Erika Kirk having her husband murdered

Yep, Ben did explicitly say that you were accusing Erika of murdering Charlie.



Megyn,who is clearly taken aback by the accusation, then asks Ben is that what Candace is accusing Erika of and Ben responds “yes”.



That is an outright lie. That is a fact. pic.twitter.com/7LjSANHJUg — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) November 7, 2025

During his latest appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Ben Shapiro accused Candace Owens of doing "vile" things, and that Kelly should have addressed it. He then added:

"If this were on the Left, and somebody was accusing Charlie Kirk's wife having murdered him, I assume that you'd be talking about it."

When Kelly asked if Owens had really accused Erika of "murdering her own husband," Shapiro said:

"She's accusing TPUSA insiders and other members of the right wing including Seth Dillon, of being involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk, yeah."

As one can expect, Owens was not pleased with Shapiro's comments about her and retweeted his clip on X on Friday. The podcaster accused Ben of trying to pressure Kelly into making a statement about her by "lying through his teeth". Owens further called him "completely deranged".

As podcasters continue to make their own assumptions about Charlie Kirk and his death, his widow, Erika Kirk, addressed these controversial theories on her Fox News appearance, telling Jesse Watters that people should "pray and consider and think" about putting things about Charlie online, as it would "impact their kids in the future".​