"Just have to laugh a bit": Big Brother UK fans celebrate Caroline's eviction

Big Brother UK is slowly inching closer to its long-awaited finale, as the Friday, November 7, 2025, episode bid farewell to two housemates.

Caroline and Nancy exited the house during the double eviction, which also nominated Jenny.

The trio had received the most nominations from their housemates; however, Jenny survived the boot and will now stay in the house for another week, based on audience votes.

Meanwhile, Glasgow’s Nancy and Canvey Island’s Caroline were shown the exit.

On her way out, Nancy danced and had her moment. Caroline also had her moment, but it was for a comment she made about Richard when she saw one of the audience members holding a placard that said “Richard for the win.”

“Richard is the antichrist,” Caroline reacted.

Big Brother UK fans took to X to celebrate Caroline’s exit from the show, criticizing her for her treatment of Richard.

They also recalled her past actions, condemning her for misgendering Zelah and making other insensitive remarks, while targeting Richard at the same time.

Consequently, netizens were pleased to see her get evicted. They were equally satisfied by Nancy's exit and Sam’s, who was backdoored earlier this week.

“after weeks of being a pr*ck to richard, calling him boring and a bad housemate, the evil caroline has been evicted whilst richard remains. you just have to laugh a bit,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother UK fans applauded Caroline’s eviction, with many saying the house would now be peaceful.

“Caroline is evicted, peace is restored!” a fan wrote.

“Caroline just used the word “bible basher” when talking about Richard. Yer she 1 million percent deserved to be evicted,” another one commented.

“i’ve not even been watching big brother this year but based on what i’ve seen on here caroline is a nasty woman so thank god she’s been evicted,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“barely touched alcohol in 5 years and i just cracked open the bottle of rose i’ve been keeping for a special occasion to celebrate the demise of caroline,” a person wrote.

“Caroline Monk's reign of terror on this year's Big Brother has come to an end. No more will she get to bully Richard. No more will she get to misgender people. No more will she get away with hateful and discriminatory behaviour,” another netizen commented.

“CAROLINE IS GONE TOO THIS SWEEP after weeks of immunity and b**ching we DID IT EVERYONE,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Caroline dismissed her ‘villain’ reputation in the house

Caroline had always been vocal about her disdain for Richard, calling him “antichrist.” The nickname she assigned to him did not sit well with fans of the show, especially since Richard was a practicing Christian.

However, during her exit interview, Caroline denied having a ‘villain’ personality.

“All my friends and family know I’m a nice person. I’m a nice person… I just didn’t like some people in the house,” she explained.

But she did not deny her true feelings for Richard either. She confirmed that she warmed to him the past week only to save herself, knowing he had the crowd’s support.

“He never once spoke to me at all. As soon as someone said, ‘Oh, you could do panto with Caroline,’ he went, ‘Well…’” Caroline remarked.

The female reality star confirmed she could never be friends with Richard, suggesting that he was like Mr. Bean, just not as funny.

Stay tuned for more updates.